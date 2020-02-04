The recent commencement of the Hot Springs Village 50th Anniversary Celebration garnered hundreds of residents at Coronado Community Center.

This is just the beginning of festivities to honor a community established in 1970 under the guidance of John A. Cooper Sr., the founding architect of Cherokee Village, Bella Vista Village and Hot Springs Village. Cooper created the image for Arkansas as a premier retirement destination.

From 3 to 6 p.m. HSV residents enjoyed the special gathering with relaxed conversation also enjoying wine and cheese as they visited booths sponsored by local clubs, churches and businesses.

Re/Max of Hot Springs Village was the kickoff event sponsor. Owner/broker Clara Nicolosi said, “It is just so exciting and wonderful to celebrate the Village’s 50th anniversary and the many changes and expansion since 1970. Our community is the very best place to live, bar none.”

“Are you proud to live in Hot Springs Village?” challenged Lesley Nalley, CEO. The response was noisy and cheering in support of HSV. “This is going to be a phenomenal 50th anniversary.”

Laura Allworth created a video slide presentation charting the history of HSV and was the spotlight of the afternoon’s gathering.

The anniversary planning committee members, Linda Mayhood (chair), Stephanie Highfill, Laura Allworth, Nancy McNally, Paul Bridges, Bilt Barber, Kevin Sexton and Kathy Miramontes will plan and coordinate all activities for the yearlong and community wide celebration. Official anniversary date is April 20, 2020.

Churches, clubs and businesses will make it a year to remember as the logo says, “Proud Past and Strong Future.”

For more information, go http://explorethevillage.com/50th-anniversary/ or hotspringsvillagechamber.com/50-events.



