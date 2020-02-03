JACKSONVILLE — A central Arkansas city council voted Friday to allow new tests on fingerprints and DNA evidence relating to the case of a man the state put to death in 2017.

The Jacksonville City Council voted to allow the tests that Ledell Lee's family contends could exonerate Lee of the 1993 slaying of Debra Reese.

Patricia Young, Lee's sister, had sued the city to allow the new tests. Representing the family were the American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of Arkansas and the Innocence Project.

The groups said they plan to have the DNA evidence tested at a nationally accredited laboratory at Young's expense and to upload the fingerprints to a national database.

Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in April 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired. The state had originally planned to execute eight inmates, but four were spared by court rulings.

The groups submitted affidavits from forensic experts questioning other evidence that was used to convict Lee, including claims that partial shoe prints found at the scene of Reese's murder matched Lee's shoe size.

Twenty-one death row inmates have been exonerated since the early 1990s through DNA evidence. If Lee is ultimately cleared, he could be the first person who has been executed to later be proven innocent with DNA and fingerprint evidence, the Innocence Project said.

"This lawsuit was always about finding the truth, and we're glad the Jacksonville City Council has decided to do the right thing and allow this evidence to be tested," said Holly Dickson, legal director and interim executive director of the ACLU of Arkansas. "While nothing can undo the injustice of Ledell Lee's execution, tonight's vote is is a positive and long-overdue step that could well identify the real perpetrator of the crime."

Nina Morrison, an attorney with the Innocence Project who along with the American Civil Liberties Union represented Lee, said in April 2017 when Lee was put to death “Ledell Lee proclaimed his innocence from the day of his arrest until the night of his execution 24 years later. During that time, hundreds of innocent people have been freed from our nation’s prisons and death rows by DNA evidence. It is hard to understand how the same government that uses DNA to prosecute crimes every day could execute Mr. Lee without allowing him a simple DNA test.”

Morrison also noted in 2017 that when the Arkansas Supreme Court denied a stay of Lee’s execution today to allow time for DNA testing of evidence in his case, Justice Josephine Hart said in a dissenting opinion that DNA testing was in the interest of justice and that she did not understand why the court treated Lee differently from Stacy Eugene Johnson, whose execution the court did stay for DNA testing.