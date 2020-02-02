The Sebastian County sheriff believes the opening of Arkansas’ newest crime lab will have a significant impact on the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center and court system.

Officials on Jan. 24 opened the third state crime laboratory in Lowell, which Gov. Asa Hutchinson expects “will reduce the backlog of cases at the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock.”

Sheriff Hobe Runion anticipates the new crime lab, which accepts drug and toxicology cases, will positively affect the number of detainees awaiting trial in the jail because of evidence processing.

"I anticipate to have a turnaround time that’s less than half of what it had been," Runion said.

The Detention Center as of Wednesday had 170 detainees awaiting trial, according to jail records. Runion said many of these detainees have been accused of crimes involving drugs — all of which must be tested in a crime lab before being used as evidence in a court trial.

Drug cases have long plagued the 356-bed Detention Center, which in October 2107 had 486 detainees awaiting trial. Approximately 75% of those were drug offenses, according to records. Authorities since then have implemented several measures including the signature bond protocol, which allows the release of many detainees accused of nonviolent class C and D felonies, to lower the number of detainees in the jail.

Runion said the new crime lab, which was opened for use by law enforcement agencies in northwest and western Arkansas, will decrease the jail population even more.

"Before, we could have waited five, six, eight months for something to say, 'Yes, this is the substance we believe it was,'" said Runion.

Some evidence, like autopsies, will still have to be submitted to the Little Rock crime lab, Runion said. But he and others believe the Lowell lab will still make a dent in the Sebastian County case load.

"Some of the evidence we have to submit — even toxicologies on deaths and trace evidence — has to go to the lab," said Chief Deputy Kevin Nickson.

Runion said it might take some time before Sebastian County sees the full effect of the Lowell crime lab’s opening because the Little Rock crime lab is backed up with cases. He said state officials told him they expect the Little Rock crime lab to be caught up on cases by the end of 2020 at the latest.

But when the Little Rock lab gets caught up, he expects the local difference to be noticeable.

"It should drop those timelines half or even 60%-70%," he said.

The crime lab is one of several measures that either will lower or have already been lowering the jail population and case load in Sebastian County. The county quorum court in November approved the appointment of an additional public defender to the county public defender’s office.

Runion and Nickson are overall pleased with the direction these actions either have or will move their local criminal justice system.

"The faster you get that information back from the crime lab, the faster the attorneys, the prosecutor and the public defenders can go to work," Nickson said.