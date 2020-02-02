In my last column, I discussed looking at your last decade through the lens of an apprenticeship. A simple change of perception regarding your failures and (hopefully) successes of the last 10 years to view them as learning experiences that combined to make you more qualified than ever to pursue your goals in the next 10 years. I wanted to use this article to offer practical insights on how to achieve that change in perception.

Instead of viewing your career as a static resume, look at it through the lens of a living, growing self-directed apprenticeship. If you’ve been in the workforce for five to 10 years (or longer), chances are you’ve learned quite a lot, though whether you can immediately communicate everything you’ve learned may not be as obvious. As a starter, you’ve learned how your industry operates, you’ve learned why labor costs are important, you’ve learned how a good leader motivates and how bad leaders are plagued with high attrition. You’ve learned the value of teamwork and cooperation. You’ve learned the power of strong written and verbal communication skills.

And these things are all worth more to employers than you may think. Soft skills are some of the most sought after skills by employers today.

You have also learned more tangible, hard skills and knowledge directly related to your tasks and occupation. Have you worked as a machine operator? A fabricator? Assembler? Office personnel? Have you worked in advanced manufacturing? Retail or customer service? Media? Shipping and receiving? Warehouse and logistics? Hospitality? Automotive? Finance or Insurance? Have you learned OSHA or a comparable industry safety training processes or best practices? Have you learned your craft, your task, your role to the point of operating largely on autopilot? Great. What you’ve experienced could easily be viewed as the first phases in a self-directed apprenticeship. Don’t be so quick to discount the value of all you’ve accumulated.

Apprenticeships, whether formal or self-directed, invest into you and your career. Instead of looking at your situation as a proverbial dead-end, look at your situation through a new lens. You have acquired skills, knowledge, and abilities through your time in the workforce. You’ve picked up on some underlying realities of workplace operations and have gained experience in how the world really works. Cross-pollination of skills can create unique strengths.

In Robert Greene’s book "Mastery," he breaks down the apprenticeship into three phases. The first phase is a passive phase in which you are focused on deeply observing and learning. This is when you learn the ins-and-outs of your industry or specific occupation. You are focused on learning the “why” as much as the “how.”

Greene then describes the second phase as the "practice" phase, during which time you will begin skills acquisition. Much like the process of learning a language, you can study theories and read books about how to do it, but that will only take your linguistic skills so far. To move forward, you have to take that knowledge and practice it to shape and hone your ability to the fullest.

In the third phase of the apprenticeship, you will reach the experimentation or active mode. It’s at this point that you understand your task or occupation inside and out. You could perform your work well with your eyes closed. You’ve encountered a hundred challenges or difficulties and have surpassed them all. You know your job as well as anyone can.

It’s important to know what phase of your apprenticeship you are in. In fact, it’s crucial for successful career navigation. Knowledge of which phase of you are in will help you make wise decisions with regard to your career development and planning.

Are you still learning how your industry operates? Are there still aspects of your company or industry that you don’t completely understand? Do you generally find yourself seeking out others for questions that you have? (I highly encourage this.) Then you are likely still in the passive phase. Realizing you are still in this phase should inspire you to continue to learn all you can, to seek out mentors and find successful people above you to emulate and model yourself after.

Have you experienced some level of promotion or steadily been given expanding responsibility with your job? Do you feel more and more confident in your depth of understanding with regard to your company or industry? Do you find yourself engaging more in (and adding value to) planning or problem-solving conversations? Are you able to work without direct supervision and practice a certain level of autonomy to solve problems as they arise? Are you beginning to tie together things from across bodies of knowledge, cross-pollinating your experiences to see a larger picture? Then you are likely in the second phase of practice. This is your phase to learn more through experience and practice rather than passively. Go get your hands dirty.

If you’re in the experimentation or active phase, you may find yourself stepping outside of the confines of generally accepted thinking. This is where the fun happens. This is where innovation occurs. It’s in this phase that your perceptions and insights from your past are full enough and unique enough to guide you through the phase of discovery. You’ll find yourself on the fringe exploring new opportunities, new markets. If you feel like this is your phase, buckle up. There’s no best practices for how to navigate this terrain. You’ve got your experiences, your network, and your intuition. Godspeed.

Miles Crawford is CEO of Go Ye Employment Services in Fort Smith. He can be reached at miles@goyeinc.com.

Take inventory. Analyze the last ten years. Which phase of the apprenticeship do you find yourself in to start this new decade?