Arkansas

Clayton Adams Rental Co. was incorporated by Clayton Jared Adams, 706 E. Third St., Stuttgart, Jan. 12.

JTS Shirt Shop Co. was incorporated by Clayton Jared Adams, 706 E. Third St., Stuttgart, Jan. 12.

JK Alter Farms LLC was incorporated by Hunter Norris, 852 Highway 130 W, DeWitt, Jan. 16.

Cleveland

My Berry Patch LLC was incorporated by Malinda Berry, 6550 Highway 114, Rison, Jan. 14.

Dallas

Evans Brothers Logging LLC was incorporated by Judy Evans, 405 W. 11th St., Fordyce, Jan. 16.

Drew

Grand Life Services LLC was incorporated by Freda Annette Grandy, 176 Pinecrest Drive, Monticello, Jan. 13.

Grant

B&D’s Specialties Painting & Drywall Limited Liability Co. was incorporated by Buck H. Reid, 3647 Grant 57, Sheridan, Jan. 17.

David Keisler LLC was incorporated by David Keisler, 1079 Grant 83, Sheridan, Jan. 14.

Gradient Trails LLC was incorporated by Grant Rogers, 117 Dallas 412, Leola, Jan. 16.

JLH Trucking LLC was incorporated by Jonathon Howard, 4998 Highway 229N, Traskwood, Jan. 17.

Jefferson

Brann Production Studio LLC was incorporated by Thomas R. Brann, 9412 Henderson Road, Pine Bluff, Jan. 14.

Delta Stem Stars LLC was incorporated by Jerry Watson, 18 Stratford Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 13.

Fred G. Nelson Lawn Care LLC was incorporated by Frederick Nelson, 4901 S. Ohio St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 16.

Freeman Funeral Home LLC was incorporated by Harold L. Freeman, 3512 S. Virginia St., Pine Bluff, Jan. 16.

Frequent Flyers Adventure Park LLC was incorporated by Ashley Smithey, 905 Green Oak Lane, White Hall, Jan. 12.

Infinity Management Group LLC was incorporated by Melanie Capps, 3016 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, Jan. 16.

Jack Chami Enterprises LLC was incorporated by Terry F. Wynne, 415 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff, Jan. 16.

Lash Empire LLC was incorporated by Mikeia Ridgell, 4 Par Lane, Pine Bluff, Jan. 13.

Ramey Family Farms LLC was incorporated by Dixie Pittillo, 6 Colony Cove, White Hall, Jan. 16.

Lincoln

Saving Lives LLC was incorporated by Rolonda R. Rice, 54 Abundance Road, Star City, Jan. 16.