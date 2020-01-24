A $25,000 bond was set Tuesday for a Pine Bluff man on drug and weapons charges.

Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Earl Rexroth, 47, with possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Arkansas State Trooper Shane Caviness reported he was patrolling westbound on Princeton Pike Saturday when he saw a tan Chevrolet SUV with an expired license plate and an expiration sticker that did not belong to the license. Caviness conducted a traffic stop and when Rexroth, who was driving the vehicle went to retrieve his license, Caviness reported seeing the magazine of a handgun and possible drug paraphernalia in the center console.

A check with the Arkansas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center database showed that there was an active warrant for Rexroth’s arrest. When Rexroth was asked if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, he reportedly said he had a firearm behind the driver’s seat and also had some MDMA (Ecstasy) pills next to the gun.

Caviness located two plastic pouches containing a total of 12 multi-colored pills that will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.