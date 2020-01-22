The winners of the Excellence in Arkansas Tourism Henry Awards will be revealed at the 46th annual Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism to be held in Fort Smith March 1-3.

The Henry Awards ceremony will take place the evening of March 3.

"We are honored to host the conference this year with the theme Tourism Takes Grit," wrote Fort Smith Advertising & Promotion Commission Executive Director Claude Legris. "After what all of us have to go through to be this successful, (tough competition nationally, floods, etc.), indeed GRIT is an appropriate word to use because it certainly takes commitment and dedication to be where we all are and to continue to grow the industry."

While Fort Smith is not in the running this year for a Henry Award, the city boasts a strong record of wins in the past. In 2014, Fort Smith won a Henry Award for being named the Top True Western Town by True West Magazine. In 2015, Fort Smith received a Henry Award for its U.S. Marshals Commemorative Coin. In 2017, a Henry Award was received for continued exhibition of The Unexpected mural arts festival. And last year, the city was bestowed a Henry Award for the Fort Smith Bicentennial events.

"We always congratulate both the nominees and those selected," Legris wrote. "It’s a good situation for the state to be in without a doubt."

Fort Smith will host the 46th annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism with a reception March 1 at the U.S. Marshals Museum. A&P partners with 646 Downtown will also provide motor coach tours of the Unexpected mural and arts projects in Fort Smith.

"While we are still working on the final stages, we are delighted to feature our new museum facility to the entire industry," Legris noted.

The 2020 awards and respective finalists are:

The Media Support Award, which is presented annually to a distinguished individual or organization for extraordinary attention to/support of Arkansas’s tourism industry through the use of media.

– Terrain Magazine

– Arkansas Festivals and Events Association

– Rob Johnson at KBFC/KXJK

The Bootstrap Award, which is presented annually to an individual, organization, or community that has achieved significant success “on a shoestring” budget.

– Spring River Innovation Hub, Inc., for work on the Arkansas Pie Festival

– Sevier County Tourism Committee

– Marvell Civic Club for work on the Levon Helm Project

The Exceptional Use of Social Media Award, which is presented to a community or organization that has demonstrated effective and innovative use of social media for a specific campaign or special event to promote tourism, community pride, or placemaking.

– Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau

– Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

– Mississippi River State Park and Helena Adventure Company

The Outstanding Digital Campaign/Website Award, which is presented to an individual, organization or community that has provided extraordinary attention/support for Arkansas’s tourism industry through the use of media.

– Visit Hot Springs

– Searcy

– Experience Fayetteville

The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award, which is presented to an individual or group that has made a substantial contribution to Arkansas’s tourism industry while demonstrating outstanding volunteer spirit.

– Julie Johnson for the Cave City Watermelon Festival

– Clinton Presidential Center volunteers

– Eureka Springs Arts Council

The Natural State Community Development Award, which is presented to a community, organization, special event or attraction for an innovative project that “stands out from the crowd” because of its unique appeal or creative approach that increases community pride and placemaking.

– Mid-America Science Museum Oaklawn Foundation Dino Trek

– Fairfield Bay

– Rogers

The Tourism Region of the Year (2020 People’s Choice Award), which is presented to one of Arkansas’s 12 Regional Tourist Associations for excellence over the course of the previous year. The award is voted on by the Arkansas Tourism industry and all registered conference attendees. The winner is chosen from public nominations by conference registrants through an online vote.

– Northwest Arkansas Tourism Association

– Ozark Mountain Region

– Arkansas Delta Byways

During the Henry Awards ceremony, the Tourism Person of the Year Award will also be announced. Selected by former honorees, the Tourism Person of the Year Award is presented annually to an individual who has been actively involved in tourism and who has made a substantial contribution, within the past year, to the betterment of the tourism industry as a whole.

The Tourism Hall of Fame Award is presented the previous day of the conference, recognizing individuals who have been actively involved for many years in tourism and have made substantial contributions to the betterment of the industry.

The awards honor Henri de Tonti, the man historians consider to be among the first “Arkansas Travelers.”