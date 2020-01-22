Farmers Union Insurance agent Shawn Harmon of Fort Smith recently donated $1,000 to the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club on behalf of the Farmers Union Service Association.

“The Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place for kids to hang out and learn how to play organized sports,” said Harmon. “Kids are mentored by high school and college students, as well as adults, who donate their time to various programs. It gives some kids someone to look up to in life that they may be lacking at home.”

Jerry Glidewell, executive director of the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club, said the organization is grateful for the donation.

“We couldn’t open our doors without the generosity of friends like Shawn, who are dedicated to helping young people in our community,” he said.

In operation since 1928, the club’s mission is to help youth of all backgrounds develop qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders.

Farmers Union Insurance agents sell a wide range of insurance products and are invested in the communities they serve, Harmon said.