On a foggy Tuesday evening, a 2-person panel led the Let’s Talk meeting on Jan. 14 at the Coronado Center, which drew an audience of about 20 Villagers. Presiding were directors Mike Medica and Diana Podawiltz. Many topics were discussed, some briefly and others in depth.

In a discussion about assessments, Podawiltz reported that there were approximately 11,000 non-producing lots in the Village, meaning that no assessments were being paid on those lots. Because the Village revenue structure is built around assessment, non-performing lots create a problem.

A Villager questioned a bylaw, Art. VII, sec. 6, concerning removal of board members. The Villager was concerned about the vagueness of the stated conditions that could result in removal. She suggested that the bylaw be removed. The language cited specifically was “interfering directly” with staff. Podawiltz responded that board members are not to give direction to employees nor act as a manager or tell staff how to do their jobs. The board asks questions only through its sole employee, the chief executive officer.

Another questioner was concerned about when the comprehensive master plan became a governing document. The panel members responded that the governance committee discussed that; it passed by a majority and the board adopted it as a governing document in July or August last year. Medica commented, “The CMP wasn’t totally bad. People got bogged down in building a town center, which wasn’t considered at all.”

A lively discussion among Villagers and the panel concerned deterioration of some commercial buildings and what could be done. One concern was how those buildings might adversely impact visitors’ impressions of the Village and their decisions on relocating to the Village. Another concern was safety due to mold and potential accidents on those properties.

Medica said that there had been a lot of discussion by the board about this and noted that owners of such properties had been told of the deficiencies. Beyond assessing fines related to building conditions, there was little that the Property Owners’ Association could do about the properties, he said. Fines had been assessed and were being paid. Podawiltz commented, “Arkansas has some really weird property laws. Short of litigation, we’ve done about all we can.” She added, “Cleaning up commercial properties is a goal for operations,” noting, however, “the board doesn’t have control over operations.”

Podawiltz said, “We’re going now to try to sell lots to people who will build houses.” The Siega neighborhood, located off DeSoto just west of the Ponce de Leon Center, is an example of that. “They are smaller homes,” Medica said, adding, “some will be bought by people who want to downsize.”

Podawiltz said that one of the target markets was military retirees, because members of the military were not rooted to a home state due to their frequent reassignments.

A Villager reported that she had compared the building permit fees in the Village to some nearby areas and noted that the Village’s fees were sometimes twice the fees of other areas. It was noted that the Village fees charged only cover the costs of putting the required infrastructure, including roads, into new neighborhoods. Those fees had not been raised for several years, while the costs had increased. Podawiltz noted that the fee is passed on to the home buyer.

People are buying homes in the west end, Medica said, and renovating them for short-term rentals such as through Airbnb. Podawiltz added, “There is money to be made here. We have a lot of challenges facing us, but we’ll come through it.”

Another Villager was concerned about accountability regarding the golf surcharge of $2.50. Podawiltz said it goes into a reserve account that can only be used for renovating and repairing golf courses and cannot be used for any other purpose. Medica noted that some of the courses are 50 years old, and all the courses will need to be repaired. Podawiltz added, “Every time you let a fix go undone, you jack up the day-to-day costs of maintenance.”

The CMPAC’s actions were questioned. One concern was whether the board was aware of whether the advisory committee’s subcommittee on marketing’s recommendations had been discussed by the board. They had not, Medica said, although the recommendations might be part of the presentation that advisory committee chair, Nikki Choyce, would make to the board at the board meeting Jan. 15.

Another Villager said she had learned that the advisory committee had discussed commercial growth during its last meeting. Her concern was that the board was saying that town centers were a non-issue, yet, the advisory committee was talking about it. A Villager who had attended the advisory committee’s meeting Jan. 10, asked, “So why is there talk about a town center?” Medica responded, “I have discussed a medical town center.” He would like to see a comprehensive medical services center inside the Village, he said. He added, “Some parts of the CMP are very good.”

See the Jan. 14 issue of the Voice at www.hsvvoice.com for a report on the CMP advisory committee’s Jan. 10 meeting. In that meeting, Murray Claassen had discussed traffic concerns that the Village could be facing in 20 years. Because the CMPAC chair had yet to provide a report to the board, the panel was unable to fully respond to the Villager’s concerns.

Additionally, several attendees were curious about the third-party marketing services contracted by the POA. Medica reported that the POA had sent a request for proposals to 7 marketing firms. Of those, 2 had indicated they were not interested, 2 did not respond, and 3 responded with proposals. A brief discussion followed. See the article by Lewis Delavan on page 3A, for a discussion that Medica said would be had at the board meeting on Jan. 15.

The next Let’s Talk will be in February; the date, time and location will be announced in a weekly Village Digest e-blast from the POA. Reserve an opportunity to ask questions by registering through the link in that announcement. Reservations are not required to attend and observe the sessions, and all Villagers are encouraged to attend, as the floor is opened to questions after all registrants’ queries have been addressed. Regular board meetings and Let’s Talk sessions are recorded and posted on the POA’s YouTube channel.



