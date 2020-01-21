The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed a boil water notice issued to about 50 homes in the Mountainburg area.

Customers on Locust Mountain Road, Locust Mountain Loop, and Haggard Springs Road have been issued the boil water order as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of a complete loss in normal system pressure.

Under the boil water notice, all affected customers are advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water used for making ice.

This notice will be lifted by the Department of Health when two sets of bacteriological samples indicate the water is free of bacterial contamination and an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system.