First Baptist Church, 6501 S. Hazel St., will hold its monthly book review at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the church’s fellowship hall.

The guest presenter will be Phil McBee, a retired Air Force officer and educator, who will review “The Unbreakable Brain” by Will Mitchell.

McBee retired from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2010 after teaching there 16 years. He presently teaches a computer course for senior citizens twice a year through the Shepherd’s Center.

Born in Birmingham, Ala., he attended public schools there and graduated from high school in 1959. He enlisted in the Air Force that year and retired after 22 years of service, according to a news release.

McBee has a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of Arizona and a Master of Science degree in education from East Texas State University.

After retirement from the Air Force, he taught computer and electronics courses at a private tech school, a junior high, a high school, a community college and a four-year college.

McBee will discuss “The Unbreakable Brain,” which is subtitled “Shield Your Brain From Cognitive Decline … For Life.”

The author, Will Mitchell, who has degrees in microbiology, Oriental medicine and nutrition, starts the book with a discussion of the human brain’s features and needs. Next, he covers a variety of causes of dementia along with possible remedies, some of which are simply changes in lifestyle. This book gives the reader a comprehensive outlook on advances in the treatment of dementia, according to the news release.

Door prizes and refreshments will be furnished following the review. The public is invited to attend.