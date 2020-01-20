Annette Fields of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff was recently selected as a member of the Leadership Pine Bluff class of 2020.

Fields is an instructor/counselor for the UAPB Office of Basic Academic Services, according to a news release.

Leadership Pine Bluff is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The program enables individuals who want to make a difference in the community to collaborate with local professionals, chief executive officers, elected officials and other leaders on timely local issues.

According to the Chamber, the program broadens participants’ perspectives, examines community issues and strengthens leadership skills. The course consists of day-long sessions once a month for nine months.

In addition to her role as an instructor, Fields is also pursuing a doctoral degree in aquaculture/fisheries at UAPB. She was nominated for the Leadership Pine Bluff class by Rebecca Lochmann, chair of the UAPB Department of Aquaculture and Fisheries.

“I look forward to networking with community leaders and learning how I can make a difference in Pine Bluff,” Fields said. “I am especially interested in investing more time in youth development and want to come up with ways local youth can enhance their career skills.”

During courses at UAPB, Fields helps new and transfer students adjust to life at UAPB. In a course on career planning, she teaches students how to write resumes and interview well. She said she hopes to someday start a nonprofit organization focused on youth development to impart similar skills.

In addition to making sure youth have opportunities at home, Fields also hopes to ensure they have a chance to travel and pursue education abroad. Fields worked with the UAPB Office of International Programs to offer two study abroad programs in South Africa in 2018 and 2019, and she is currently planning education abroad programs for UAPB students in 2020 – one in London and Paris, and one in Costa Rica.

In 2021, she and Emmanuel K. Asiamah, assistant professor of animal science, plan to take students to Ghana.

“I strongly believe in UAPB’s mission for students to become global thinkers and leaders,” she said. “It’s important to foster opportunities for youth in local areas to travel and study abroad, as this experience will help them better contribute in our increasingly globalized world.”

Fields has a bachelor’s degree in fisheries/wildlife with an emphasis in limnology from Michigan State University and a master’s degree in aquaculture/fisheries from UAPB.

While taking nursing courses at a community college in Michigan in 1995, Fields heard about opportunities at Michigan State University for students interested in natural resource conservation and environmental science. She enrolled, and after gaining experience in laboratory and field work for the first time, she knew the new field was a good fit for her personality.

“I worked with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality during my studies,” she said. “This experience taught me different ways people can make a difference in their communities.”

Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Fields said she had to check a map to see where Pine Bluff, Ark., was located when she was being recruited for the graduate program in aquaculture/fisheries by her mentor Hannibal Bolton, a 1971 UAPB alumnus and longtime career veteran of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS). She met Bolton when she was serving as a co-op student for the USFWS.

— Will Hehemann is with the UAPB School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.