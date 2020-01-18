Evey semester, students in Amanda Fry's Career Development class at Ramsey Junior High participate in a state-wide Stock Market Game organized by Economics Arkansas. The competition is open to grades 4-12 and each team of two takes $100,000 and invests in various stocks to learn about the stock market and try to make as much money as possible.

"It's the world's biggest gambling game," said Shane Nguyen, who gained $21,781.97 over the course of the semester. Nguyen invested in Apple, Disney, Tesla and Walmart and felt pretty secure in his choices.

Fry pointed out that the release of the Cybertruck threatened to lower Nguyen's stocks in Tesla, but in the end it had the opposite effect. In November, Elon Musk revealed the Cybertruck and presented it as virtually indestructible. That theory went south when one of Musk's assistants threw a steel ball at the window to prove durability and the glass shattered. Rather than Tesla stock tanking, Musk's cool demeanor during the demonstration caught hold of the meme culture and stock more than doubled in the third quarter.

When asked what surprised them the most, Anna Garlow pointed out, "Amazon made us go down some ... we thought that was going to be a safe bet, but that made us lose money."

Garlow thought that, since the game went right up to Christmas, people would be using Amazon for gifts. However, this did take place shortly after the settlement between Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos following their divorce. Garlow was unsure if that impacted their stock. Garlow and her partner gained about $9,000 overall.

Each team had a different strategy when it came to investing.

"I mainly went with companies I knew that were maybe going to do well ... I went with the statistics," Jonathan Logston said when reviewing how he invested. Logston was the only one who did not invest the entire $100,000, but he still gained over $8,000 during the game.

Garlow wished she had gone with companies that were not as well known, but all three students felt that their ability to research would help them if they played the game again. Each student hesitated to say they would invest in stocks in real life, but all agreed they understood the market more than they did at the beginning of the semester.

Fry was proud of all her students and pointed out that, in 14 years of having students play this game, Fall 2019 was the first semester that all the teams were in the positive at the end of the game.

All three of the students had advice to give to future students.

"Be intentional," said Garlow when she pointed out the importance of selecting the right stock.

"When you get a decimal, round down or you're going to spend too much," Nguyen commented when discussing the $25,000 maximum on buying each stock.

"After I saw how much Apple was making, I decided I need a little bit more," Logston revealed when he talked about watching the market progress.

Nguyen's $21,800 gain got him first place in the region and Fry's class placed first as a whole. The Student Awards Luncheon will be held May 7 at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock.