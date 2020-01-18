Nearly three weeks ago, the Times Record reported on the residents of Cavanaugh Mound Estates not having adequate plumbing. Since then, the City of Fort Smith Utilities Department has become involved.

Shortly after the report, Collective Capital Partners LLC (CCP) sent out a letter to their residents with several questions and answers on what was lacking at Cavanaugh Mound. In this letter, CCP claimed to be "actively involved on a daily basis" with the property. CCP also stated that they are responsible for the "common areas and main community utility lines" when it comes to maintenance.

One of the biggest issues the Cavanaugh Mound residents said they wanted addressed, was that of who was responsible for paying for water. As of this writing, CCP has changed their website to no longer claim that they pay the water bills, but they have not altered the lease that still states that CCP is responsible for water.

In the released letter, CCP claims to subsidize the water and sewage bill, stating, "lessees paid 12.5% of the total expense; CCP paid 87.5%."

In an initial letter to the residents, CCP claimed they were paying approximately $55 per month per unit. By charging residents a $25 per month fee for water, they are, in fact, charging tenants approximately 45% of the water bill.

One of the owners of CCP, Ben Shipley, stated, "We handle all issues in a timely manner."

However, when a plumber came to the residence and examined the pipes, they observed that tree roots were coming out of them and seemed to have been there for quite some time.

Cavanaugh Mound resident Daniel Potter told Times Record that he was asked not to talk to the press.

"I'm a vet, I don't run from a fight," Potter said.

Potter then commented that the city is trying to help the residents, and CCP "doesn't seem to care."

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the City of Fort Smith sent a letter to CCP and delivered them to the residents as well.

This letter states that they have until the following week to address "all plumbing violations" and that "the Building Safety Division will start proceedings to pull Master Water Meters."

Jimmie Deer, Director of Building Services, stated that they met with CCP and reminded them that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 21, to clear the five units with raw sewage at Cavanaugh Mound Estates.

According to Deer, "They seem to be willing."