A local man after his SUV flipped Wednesday in a wreck on Barcelona Road, an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary says.

Around 4 p.m., Matthew Sarver, 41, was driving a Ford Excursion west on Barcelona Road when he lost control in a curve.

The SUV left the road and overturned. Sarver, a local building contractor, suffered fatal injuries.

The ASP report says it was foggy and the road was wet.