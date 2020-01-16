Richard Flanagan's death is open to investigation, but multiple narcotics charges have been filed in the incident.

Zachary Gene Still, 26, of Fort Smith was charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, maintaining premises for drug activity, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, after Fort Smith police on Jan. 8 searched the residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue where they found Flanagan stabbed multiple times. Sebastian County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue confirmed Tuesday that Flanagan had died after sustaining his wounds. Police on Wednesday had not officially ruled Flanagan's death a homicide.

Still has been given a $50,000 cash-only bond for his charges, according to arrest records.

Police when they arrived on scene at the residence were told an unknown man entered, demanded drugs and shot a small handgun. The man was allegedly stabbed multiple times by someone inside the residence and taken to an area hospital, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Detectives in their search allegedly found drug paraphernalia and jars of marijuana. They also found more marijuana, wax and an unknown amount of money inside a safe in the residence.

Multiple people present told detectives Still sold marijuana out of the residence.

Still on Wednesday afternoon remained in custody at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center in lieu of his bond. He is set to appear in Sebastian County Circuit Court on Jan. 22, according to records.

Flanagan never regained consciousness after the incident, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

"We didn't expect him to live, but he held on for a few days," said Mitchell.

Mitchell could not give a time estimate for the investigation into Flanagan's death.

Flanagan prior to his death was arrested on Dec. 30 in Sebastian County on a parole mandate, according to records.