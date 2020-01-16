The Fort Smith woman who killed a former Fort Smith Public Schools substitute teacher in July 2019 has received a four-decade sentence for her offense.

Taylor Cynthia Elkins was sentenced on Thursday to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for first-degree murder in the death of William J. Dubois, 72. Elkins was charged with murder in October after Fort Smith police on July 11 found Dubois dead inside his duplex in the 1800 block of Greenwood Avenue.

Elkins was first charged with felony theft of vehicle by receiving and hindering apprehension after police on the evening of July 11 found her in Dubois' vehicle. Sebastian County Prosecutor Dan Shue later dropped Elkins' theft by receiving charge after he found probable cause for her murder charge.

Police on the evening of July 11 found Elkins in Dubois' 2013 Ford Focus in the 4400 block of Armour Avenue. She initially told police an unidentified white man gave her the vehicle but later said she was given the car in exchange for sexual favors from Dubois, according to the probable cause affidavit for her initial charges.

The Prosecutor's Office has not filed an additional affidavit for Elkins' murder charge. Shue said the analysis of evidence at that time constituted enough probable cause to file the charge.

Shue declined to comment on the record about the facts tied to the murder charge following a gag order filed Dec. 17. Circuit Judge Stephen Tabor on Thursday afternoon allowed Shue to supply the Times Record with the order, which Tabor said was designed to limit pretrial publicity.

"The Prosecuting Attorney and his staff along with all members of law enforcement and employees of the Arkansas Crime Laboratory are prohibited from commenting on this case to any entity or individual, directly or indirectly, who may disseminate any such information to the public," the order reads. "This prohibition extends to defense counsel and any individuals assisting in the defense as well, provided the defense shall not be prohibited from speaking to anyone in the preparation of their defense."

Tabor said he didn't have time to prepare an order lifting the gag order but will try to do so Friday.

Elkins prior to the homicide had been arrested three times in Fort Smith since November 2018, including once on suspicion of felony theft by receiving among other misdemeanor charges and warrants. Elkins on Thursday afternoon remained in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center following her prison sentence.

Dubois taught as a substitute teacher from 1973-2003 and worked part time in the athletic department, according to School District Executive Director of Communications Zena Featherston Marshall.

Marshall on July 12 said Dubois' death was a "sad day."