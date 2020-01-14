At the Property Owners’ Association comprehensive master plan advisory committee meeting Friday, Jan. 10, chair Nikki Choyce briefly discussed the presentation she will make to the POA board at its regular meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Included will be reports of the work of its various subcommittees, most notably the marketing subcommittees recommendations.

A report to the board from the committee has been postponed since October, and board liaison Buddy Dixon noted the lateness, and urged as many committee members as possible to attend the board meeting in support of the report.

Steffanie Heffer discussed the implementation table updating process was ongoing, and the operations and maintenance tables would be updated annually, but other revisions would be made every 3 to 5 years online. She also spoke of an “evergreen calendar” to be used by staff that would track the progress of all projects, with monthly status updates.

Heffer said the kick-off wine-and-cheese reception for the 50th anniversary celebrations will be 3 p.m. at the Coronado Community Center, sponsored by Re/Max of Hot Springs Village.

Member Murray Claassen reported on section 2 of the CMP concerning transportation in the Village. He noted that transportation issues in the Village are complicated; that over the next 20 years, growth and change will have a limited impact on existing vehicular travel patterns.

He also noted that congestion, or stacking, at the West Gate and turning onto DeSoto Boulevard from West Villena Drive are increasing problems. Further, due to the hilly topography of the Village and property ownership, there is limited opportunity for meaningful change for new roads or rerouting traffic.

Claassen said DeSoto Boulevard will need traffic flow and safety improvements before other streets in the Village. There are numerous intersections with sight distance, topographic, speed and control issues, noting that turning onto DeSoto from several cross streets can be difficult at times.

Claassen said the West Gate will continue to suffer from excessive demand, but due to the location little can be done to alleviate bottlenecks. Using the term “trap capture” to mean providing more meaningful destinations within the gates, then fewer vehicles would need to go through the gates. Such meaningful destinations, he suggested, included restaurants, doctors, and other services that now are sought at locations outside the Village.

He said alternative transportation options may be considered, such as Uber, Lyft, shuttle buses and possibly golf carts.

Heffer said the transportation section of the CMP ties to all the other sections, as well, although that may not be easy to discern because of the dendritic pattern of roadways in the Village that is not easily modified, as noted above. Looking at the transportation patterns, she noted, allows consideration of future development.

Claassen said many people did not like the 30-mph speed limit on DeSoto near the Ponce de Leon intersection, but he said that the traffic count was insufficient to make the intersection a 4-way stop. He said the Village follows standard roadway guidelines used by the state and counties to base such decisions as speed limits, intersection controls and signals, striping and signage.

Heau gave a brief recap of his analysis in December of the Growth Prioritization Tool in the CMP. Most important, he noted, was that there was little likelihood of this tool being used in the foreseeable future, as it related to major developments, none of which are planned at this time.

Heau later presented an analysis of the Amenity Prioritization Tool in the CMP. This tool has been used by the staff, most notably for the decisions related to the outdoor pool project. He said that the tool establishes consistency in evaluation between time periods and projects and that it assures consistency with the CMP and the reasonable thoroughness within the cited categories in the tool.

Among his comments, Heau noted that how individual line items in the tool were assigned weightings was not clear, He cited as an example, line item 8 “serves multiple age groups” with the measure to be “determined by director of recreation.” He noted that what criteria this selection should follow was not clear. He also noted that some criteria required approval by committees that do not exist.

In summary, he said that the tool does a very good job in making sure that evaluation is consistent with the principles of the CMP, but that some key decision drivers were not covered by the tool. Finally, it was suggested that a third-party, perhaps the committee, should review the results when the tool is used.

Member Clint Blackman said, “What we’re doing for the benefit of all is to present a very clear format for evaluating projects, to have a system in place to make a fair, reasoned and consistent process.”

The next meeting of the CMPAC will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb 14 in the Ouachita Activities Building, Ponce de Leon Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.



