The Monticello School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the central office board room, according to a news release.

The agenda includes the financial report, Monticello School Board Appreciation, and consideration of the following: annual board member training, expulsion, consider extra duty pay, the superintendent’s contract and an executive session for personnel matters.

The district also announced that the spring parent/teacher conferences will be Feb. 13. Teacher professional development day will be Feb. 14 (students will be out of school,) according to the news release. Details: 870-367-4000.