Hot Springs Village Police Department investigated 2 unrelated confrontations at card gates in the past week. Also, alcohol played a role in several reports.

Dec. 25

After a complainant told police multiple lights were in the woods near San Augustin Way around 7:06 p.m., police spoke to an urban bowhunter who said he had to track a deer about 300 yards down a hill, causing the group to be out past dark. His group was packing up at the time.

Dec. 26

The driver of a southbound Mazda Miata lost control near Asturius Drive, running off and striking an embankment. Damage: $3,500.

A Villager who saw a pickup truck with a refrigerator in the back was concerned it might be dumped when the vehicle turned off on Brazo Way. No truck or refrigerator were found.

Police and fire personnel re-routed traffic from Balboa Road to Sacedon Way around 10:54 a.m. while a POA contractor felled three trees across DeSoto Boulevard.

A Cullerendo Way resident caught a loose black-and-brown shepherd dog around 11:29 a.m., but the dog escaped before it could be loaded to take to the animal shelter.

A Village teen who was home alone with siblings was frightened when an unknown SUV pulled in the driveway around 1:39 p.m. Police learned it was an employee of the Department of Human Services who came to the residence to interview the home’s residents. The mother was contacted and she said it was OK for the worker to come in and talk to the children.

Dec. 27

A Chevrolet SUV and southbound Mercedes-Benz collided at the intersection of Viajero Drive and Siega Lane around 10 a.m. The SUV driver, who was turning onto Siega, was cited for failure to yield. The other driver was cited for registration requirements. Damage: Chevrolet $1,000; Mercedes-Benz $2,000.

A daughter of Village parents told police her parents have been sending an unknown amount of money to an unknown person for several months, in the belief they were paying taxes on a vehicle they had won. The caller had blocked his number on the Caller ID.

A Villager told police a Barcelona Way neighbor had cursed him when the man saw his neighbor’s loose dog and then told the dog owner about the animal ordinance.

A firefighter who stopped at 1:08 p.m. to pick up what he thought was trash on the side of Murcia Way discovered they were five cards with stamped envelopes that had not been postmarked. Police found the cards came from a home on Lorca Way and one on Murcia Way. All had been opened, and some contents had been taken from four of the envelopes.

Police went to a family disturbance on Mesero Way at 2:42 p.m.

Dec. 28

A South Pego Way complainant said someone had egged their vehicles and home during the night. One of the family’s vehicle had been covered with barbecue sauce outside the Village on Christmas Eve.

A Cambre Circle resident found a broken window in their home. It did not appear the intruder gained entry. Dogs had barked around 3 a.m.

A white SUV entered the West Gate without checking in at 1:58 p.m. The driver later called police and said he rents a North Badalona Drive home but does not want to buy a pass, and has been getting his girlfriend, who has a member pass, to stop and get him a pass. It had expired, and staff told him they could not issue a new pass without his girlfriend calling in or being present. He was told to have a valid pass or to make sure his girlfriend called the gate to allow him to enter as a guest.

A small white dog loose on Punzante Way around 3:15 p.m. had an Irving, Texas, rabies tag, but no other owner information, and was taken to the animal shelter.

A northbound driver on Barcelona Road lost control and ran off near Palisandro Drive, rolling onto its side. Damage: $6,000.

Villagers who thought they had won a $54 million cash prize and 2 vehicles had sent scammers more than $5,394 at various times since June.

Village police assisted Garland County Sheriff’s Department at a fight at Jessieville gym at around 8:14 p.m., with 7 involved. A 57-year-old Cabot man was arrested and charged with 2 misdemeanors, disorderly conduct and second-degree assault. Basketball games were still going on in the gym.

A family disturbance on Burgos Lane arose around 11:48 p.m. after 2 members, who had been drinking alcohol, became agitated while watching a football game.

Dec. 29

A northbound driver on South Barcelona Road lost control of a Chevrolet HHR at Castano Drive at around 4:16 p.m. The driver had only a small cut on the head. Damage: $8,000.

A Villager who allegedly tailgated in Balboa Gate at 7:09 p.m. said he rammed the vehicle ahead twice because it stopped and he was afraid the gate would close on his vehicle. The second driver exited his vehicle and both exchanged words. The second driver produced his member pass and the argument ended, and the second driver drove to his home. The first driver was told not to block another driver, as it falls under the disorderly conduct statute. He was told to place his safety and his family’s safety first and to pull over to the side, and take down the suspect’s license plate number. The other driver was told not to contact another vehicle on purpose. Neither wanted to press charges.

A firefighter who found 5 envelopes on the road on Dec. 27 found 4 more scattered along East Villena and Huelva roads. All had been mailed from an Alamito Lane home, and had been opened.

A driver who failed to stop at the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Calella Road was stopped and was then picked up on a Garland County warrant for failure-to-appear and a Hot Springs warrant for failure to comply. Both are related to misdemeanors. The 30-year-old man was taken to Garland County jail, and also received a warning for failing to stop at the stop sign.

Dec. 30

An officer moved a downed tree that was blocking DeVaca Way around 8:06 a.m.

A motorist found an opened envelope at the intersection of Matamore Way and Barcelona Road at 9:07 a.m. It had been removed from a Malaga Way mailbox.

A Villager who had advertised a pool table on Craigslist for $850 said a potential buyer wanted to send a $2,450 check, with instructions to deposit it and refund the difference. The seller knew it was a scam and hung up.

A Villager received an emailed threat that pornographic material would be released unless the recipient sent $1,500 bitcoin. The email apparently had been intended for another person.

After Saline County Sheriff’s Department asked Village police at 11:28 a.m. to check on a man slumped over the steering wheel of a parked Ford F-150 pickup at the old Cranford’s store near the East Gate. Joel Haney, age and address unknown, initially denied drinking alcohol, but later admitted doing so and tested 0.222 PBT. He was arrested for public intoxication, was taken to Saline County jail, and his truck was towed. The officer told jail staff of the charge and they began processing Haney. After completing paperwork, staff told the officer the jail was not accepting inmates on misdemeanor charges at the time, so Haney was issued a citation and court date, and deputies released him.

A landlady told police at 8:09 p.m. her renters had a domestic dispute on Cullerendo Way. An estranged wife told police she had dropped off their children to her estranged husband, who has custody at present. She said he closed the vehicle door on her leg, but she would not allow officers to see if it was injured, and she declined medical attention. She said he also hit their vehicle with a metal rod, and also broke their windshield with a rock. She reportedly later received a text saying he was leaving the state with their children, but she told police she was unsure if he would make good on the threat. She did not want to pursue charges.

After stopping a Chevrolet pickup around 8 p.m. before it exited the West Gate, the driver was picked up on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant, and was taken to Garland County jail. He was also cited for driving on a suspended license and no proof of insurance.

Dec. 31

An Airbnb renter stopped at an Encantado Way home at 3:20 a.m. to ask about his reservation. But the reservation was actually for an Encantado Trace home with the same number. After verifying the reservation with the home’s owner, the guest was relocated to the proper house.

A worker was allowed in the West Gate after the customer confirmed workers were supposed to have been at her house the day before. She was told to call him in. The worker said his boss was arrested the night before, so he did not have the documents with him to gain entry.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

A Mazarron Drive resident told police she hired a worker to perform work and paid for new materials, but he did not show up as agreed and later brought used materials to do the job. She told police his workmanship was awful, and told him not to return. She told him she would warn others about him, but he later sent a nasty text saying he would sue her.

An altercation broke out at Balboa Gate prior to 6:27 p.m. after a woman’s gate card would not work, and traffic backed up. A 79-year-old man reportedly got out of his vehicle, repeatedly using profanity and allegedly saying, “If you would pay your dues you would not have this problem.” She told him she was calling police, and the victim and witnesses behind the man’s vehicle said he reached inside her vehicle in an attempt to take her cell phone. The victim said he twisted her arm. She had visible cuts and bleeding on her fingers, but she did not want to press charges at the time of the report. Contacted by 3 officers at his home, the driver told police he thought he was on “Candid Camera.” He said he finally scanned his gate card so she could enter, but she then said she was calling police. The report said he became very irate with police several times, and denied reaching in her window. When told if he did not calm down he would be arrested for disorderly conduct, he calmed down and finally admitted to reaching in the window, saying he was pointing for her to go on through the gate. He also admitted tapping his fingers on her phone. The report said he had the odor of intoxicants on his breath.

After a traffic stop at DeSoto Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Drive at 8:30 p.m., Sharun Terrel White 42, was arrested on a Monticello felony warrant for DWI, and felon in possession of a firearm. The report said he was stopped for a defective brake light on the driver’s side. White was taken to Saline County Jail for Monticello police to pick him up.

A southbound SUV on Hildago Drive collided with a deer at Viscara Way at 11:51 p.m. The driver saw it and tried to stop. Damage: $300 to bumper, and possible further damage.

Jan. 1

A medium-sized tri-colored dog was found at the front door of the Balboa Club at 12:14 a.m. It had no collar or identification, and was taken to the animal shelter.





