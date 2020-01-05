If you've walked past the corner of 10th and Garrison lately, you may have notice a lack of activity at the white-brick building on the corner. Last October, Savoy Tea Co. closed the doors to its Fort Smith location.

It wasn't for a lack of popularity that the well-loved tea shop closed down, as both residents and business owners feel the void left by the small tea shop. Now, residents in search of tea no longer have a dedicated location to enjoy a nice cup surrounded by fellow tea lovers.

Owner Bill Beyer told the Times Record, "Closing the Fort Smith location was a really hard decision." Beyer also said they loved the sense of community downtown.

Savoy recently renovated its Rogers location and hopes to shape the future based on a format that wasn't practical for the historic "Sparks" building. Savoy's Rogers layout gives the shop a more modern feel that highlights their loose-leaf teas and teaware. The Fort Smith location gave a more historic tea-shop atmosphere, where people can sit down and enjoy a cup of tea — rather than shop for tea to take home.

While the shop itself is gone, residents can still enjoy Savoy Tea from various coffee shops in the area. The Artisan Bean on Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith carries 3-ounce tins of several loose-leaf flavors. Beyer also pointed out Fort Smith Coffee Company, 77 Coffee, The Coffee Cup and Chapters on Main. Beyer hopes this variety will allow residents of Fort Smith to enjoy Savoy Tea even without a physical shop.

When asked whether they would come back to Fort Smith, Beyer noted that "we really feel a strong connection" to the area and they would be back "when it makes sense."

For now, tea lovers can make pilgrimages to Rogers, Fayetteville, or Oklahoma City to get their Savoy Tea Co. fix. Beyer also hinted at the potential for an exciting restaurant to possibility fill the space Savoy left in downtown.