Fort Smith police are investigating tens-of-thousands of dollars reportedly stolen from the Crawford-Sebastian Community Development Council.

Council Director Marc Baker on Tuesday reported "anywhere from $30,000 to $200,000" of improper invoices had been submitted for vendors that had already been paid. He said a woman started doing this in July.

The investigation has been assigned to police detective Bradley Jones. The investigation into the incident will likely begin Monday, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell. This was in response to Baker's report that police told him it would take them three weeks before they got anything back on the investigation.

Baker said he's reached out to the FBI because two of the grants were federal. FBI officials pushed the investigation back to Fort Smith police, he said.

The Council hasn't lost all of the money due to insurance but is out $1,000 for the deductible, Baker said. He also said they have a reputation to repair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, (479) 782-7463, for a possible $1,000 reward.