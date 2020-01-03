Arkansas

Woods Aircraft Repair LLC was incorporated by Nicholas B. Wood, 472 Ethel Road, Ethel, Dec. 26.

Desha

Vazquez Brothers Farm LLC was incorporated by Sergio Vazquez Reyes, 802 Robert S. Moore, Arkansas City, Dec. 23.

Jefferson

Milrose Investors LLC was incorporated by Zalman Rubin, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall, Dec. 26.

June’s Boutique LLC was incorporated by Twylla Denise Willis, 2801 S. Olive St., Ste 3B, Pine Bluff, Dec. 26.

Skeeci G. Music LLC was incorporated by Doris Jones, 3 Tulip Cove, Pine Bluff, Dec. 23.

K9 Rural Civil Defense Assn Inc. was incorporated by Robert Louis Rogers, 3603 East Greenway Drive, Pine Bluff, Dec. 23.

Johnson Properties & Investments LLC was incorporated by Reginald Terrance Johnson, 3700 W. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, Dec. 26.

A Clean Get Away Cleaning Service LLC was incorporated by Kendrick Ferguson, 4227 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff, Dec. 23.