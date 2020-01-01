Fort Smith police are investigating a reported shooting after midnight Monday that hit a vehicle and a residence at Allied Gardens Estates apartments.

Seven other witnesses said a bullet went through a window, bathroom wall and bathroom door and into a bedroom at the apartment complex while the shots were being fired at the vehicle, a silver Nissan Acura in the apartment complex in the 5200 block of Johnson Street.

The owner of the vehicle told police he was talking to a co-worker and her boyfriend didn't like it. He said he went to Taco Bell and was driving back after midnight Monday and was followed by a blue Mazda.

Allied Gardens in 2018 was also the site of a domestic dispute turned deadly.

Officer Dylan Gray fatally shot Samuel Morris inside an Allied Gardens apartment unit in October 2018. Gray was cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation determined Morris was holding a knife to a woman's neck when shot.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting on Monday is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100. Tips can also be provided anonymously to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME, 782-7463, for the a possible $1,000 reward.