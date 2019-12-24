Several Hot Springs Village Police Department reports involved alcohol.



Dec. 12

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Dec. 13

After police received a report of a 1-vehicle wreck on Maderas Drive at 10:50 a.m., an officer found a Chevrolet SUV in the southbound ditch facing north. The driver said he was unsure what happened, and was taken by LifeNet ambulance. His northbound vehicle exited the west side, striking several small trees before hitting 2 large trees. Damage: $10,000.

A Pyrenees Way resident said her dog had a bone, and she was unsure if it was a human or animal bone. An officer determined it was a deer bone.

After a report of a pickup dumping leaves on La Viejo Way around 3:50 p.m., police found 16 black trash bags of leaves and yard waste. The blue pickup reportedly had a POA windshield decal and was registered to a Village address. Police went to the address, but were unable to immediately make contact.

An officer heard dogs barking outside a Letristra Way home after 9:40 p.m. Unable to contact residents to explain the noise ordinance, the animal control staff was asked to follow up.

Garland County Sheriff’s Department told the Village dispatcher it had received a report of a possibly drunk or reckless driver northbound on Park Avenue. It was licensed to a Village address and entered Danville Gate, but the vehicle was not immediately located.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Dec. 14

An officer went to a Malaga Way verbal family disturbance at 10:16 a.m.

An officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 2500 block of Highway 298 at 1:16 p.m., but the individuals were gone prior to his arrival.

After a Tiburon Way resident told police a neighbor yelled at him for dumping leaves around 3:49 p.m., the neighbor told police the complainant is not allowed to dump leaves there and it is an eyesore. He was told if he believes it is a compliance issue, he should call the compliance division. The neighbor said it would be OK with him if the complainant dumped leaves on the other side of the house, as long as he could not see it, which the complainant agreed to do to keep the peace.

A Dulzura Lane man received a copy of the dog ordinance after his dog reportedly slipped out the door when pizza was delivered. The dog was playful and did not want to return, but was lured home with a piece of food.

A driver who hit a wooden privacy fence at Cortez Golf Course said he thought he was hitting the brake, but hit the gas pedal. Damage: $500 fence; $8,000 vehicle.

A customer told police he entered an East Gate store to buy some items, but the clerk did not understand him and asked him to repeat himself 3 times. Then the clerk reportedly became irate and told the man to leave and not come back, around 7:25 p.m. The customer told the clerk he would not leave until police arrived. The clerk told police he wanted the man banned from the site, and the visitor received a no-trespassing notice.

After a family disturbance report at 10:05 p.m., a Palacio Circle woman told police her husband was intoxicated and was trying to drive off, which she would not allow. The man appeared to be intoxicated. The couple had to be calmed down several times. An officer was called back at 10:53 p.m., after the man reportedly tried to call a taxi. The couple said they could get along for the night.

Dec. 15

Four people began fighting at a South Badalona Drive home during a Christmas party. All had been consuming alcohol, and said the fight had been from too much alcohol, but said there were no hard feelings between any of the 4. It began when a guest woke up from a nap and started ordering everyone to leave the home, even though she was a guest. Two had physical injuries, but none wanted to press charges. Two left, but police were called back a short time later a caller asked for a welfare check, because of screaming. All was quiet when officers came back.

A Villager told police she stopped just inside Glazier Peau Gate to prevent a truck from tailgating. Another Villager came to the gate and let the truck in, and the second Villager later told police it was a repairman. The complainant was unhappy when told it was OK for the other member to do so.

A Villager died unexpectedly in his home after 9:30 a.m. The Saline County coroner ruled he died from cardiac arrest.

A driver told police she was southbound on Toledo Drive, when she used the brakes and her car skidded off the road around 3:59 a.m. The car was towed, but no damage estimate was listed.

While patrolling at 10:33 p.m., an officer saw a 2002 Nissan Xterra backed down the creek at Lake Pineda Spillway, and 2 people standing next to the vehicle. The officer parked and walked to the SUV, where a woman said, “We were just loading up some rocks, is that OK?” Asking her who was with her, she said she was by herself. When told she had said, “We were just loading up some rocks,” and the officer had seen 2 people, she admitted her boyfriend had run into the woods. Both yelled for him to come out, and he did. The officer said they could not take rocks as the Village is private property. Asked how they gained entry, the woman showed a POA family card. The man had a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant from Bryant, and was taken into custody. He had an unused syringe in his pocket, and a metal pipe of the type used to smoke cannabis. He was given a court date at Bryant’s request, and was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He also “unloaded the few rocks that he had already loaded into the vehicle.”

Dec. 16

A man told police he ran off Balearic Road near Reata Way in his Hyundai Sonata after his windshield fogged around 9:29 a.m. A wrecker pulled it out of the ditch, and he was able to drive off. Damage: $900

A driver ran off a curve in a Mazda Miata on North Barcelona Road, at Malaga Circle. A wrecker pulled it out of the ditch, and she was able to drive off. Damage: $850

A Villager reported receiving many spam calls.

After a Villager received a suspicious door hanger on Dec. 15, an officer called the number, where he was told it was an attempt to collect a debt or discuss the mortgage account.The complainant said it was his mortgage company, but he had not recognized the number. He said he would call.

An eastbound vehicle on DeSoto Boulevard collided with a deer at 6:13 p.m., after several jumped out just west of Barcelona Road. Damage: $800.

At the request of Arkansas State Police at 8:37 p.m., an officer found a disabled car on Highway 7, and stood by until the driver was able to start the car.

Dec. 17

After a 911 hangup call at 10:30 a.m., an officer went to a Sierra Way home, where a resident said her young grandson had been dialing numbers on her phone.

In a scam, after a Villager received a computer popup, he bought $600 in Google cards as requested, and read the numbers to the caller. The callers continued to call back to obtain more money.

A dog bit a man on Galeon Way. Another man was walking 4 dogs, with only a hound on leash. The leashed dog bit the complainant on his calf. The dog owner was cited for violation of 2 Saline County ordinances. The leashed dog was taken to the shelter for a 10-day quarantine. The owner said he found the leashed dog 2 weeks ago, and 2 animal shelters said they could not immediately take the dog, and a 3rd shelter told him it was a kill facility.

Police received a report of a car with no taillights on DeSoto Blvd. at 6:09 p.m.

After a 9:25 p.m. Palacio Circle disturbance, Hali Fryhover, 29, was arrested for third-degree domestic battery. The victim received a cut above his eye, and cheek bruising. She told police her husband was drunk again and she was tired of him calling her demeaning names in front of the children.

After an Aldaya Lane disturbance call at 10:30 p.m., police found that a Chevrolet pickup had run off Alarcon Trace, going over an AT&T box. Damage: $3,000 truck; $100 utility box. Going to the house, an officer saw a woman taking a drink from a large bottle of alcohol. She answered the door and at first said an emergency brake failed and it rolled down incline, but later admitted her ex-boyfriend had been driving it, and he left the wreck scene to get help. The case remained under investigation at time of the report.

Dec. 18

Someone hit a Ribera Way light post after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Damage: $200

A car ran over a deer around 8:40 a.m. on DeSoto Boulevard near Minorca Road, damaging its undercarriage. The deer died.

A metal post and handrail at the pickleball courts were damaged by a vehicle sometime after 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Damage: $500.

An officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 7 after it sped westbound through the West Gate. A passenger was picked up for a misdemeanor Garland County failure-to-comply warrant.

A Villager told police he met a woman on Facebook who said he could get extra income by buying Steam cards and receiving a small amount of money for his trouble. However, the deposits made to his account were not good.

Police investigated a report involving a juvenile.

Dec. 19

Law enforcement officers attempted to serve 2 Saline County felony warrants, but no one answered the door at 11:27 a.m.

A Ford Ranger and Buick Regal collided at the Carmona Center around 12:13 p.m. Both backing up. The car had $3,000 damage to its door and bumper. The pickup had a large trailer hitch.

After an Alginet Lane disturbance at 3:59 p.m., a man said the woman had been drinking all day. She said she would serve him a notice-to-quit next day.

A Barcelona Way man said someone took his work vest and a company-issued 2-way radio from his vehicle between 6-7 p.m. A suspicious green SUV was seen driving slowly in the neighborhood around that time.

An Alzar Lane resident told police someone rang the doorbell and knocked over trash at 8:13 p.m.