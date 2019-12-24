Ken Sapoznick’s Christmas village tradition began in the late 1950s in New Jersey when his parents bought him a Lionel train set.

His family always had a village under the tree for Christmas. The first tree he remembered was a silver tree with a 4-panel color wheel to shine on the tree. His most memorable thoughts were with his dad sitting on the floor playing with his trains. It was a very special time because his trains only came out for Christmas.

They moved to California in the mid 1960s and continued their tradition.The only thing that changed was they had a real tree and the village continued to grow. He and his family continued their tradition throughout the years.

When his dad passed away it was extremely difficult for the family to put up the village, but in memory of his father they continued their Christmas village and train tradition.

Last year he and his wife Bonnie moved from California to Hot Springs Village. During the moving process they packed up the village and his trains and moved everything to Arkansas.

They recently moved into their new house in the Village and decided to keep the family tradition going. As Bonnie Sapoznick says, “Ken’s bright idea was to set up everything accumulated throughout the years.” They realized the village would never fit in the house so they decided to set it up in the garage.

They enjoyed talking about family memories and how he and his dad had so many years of fun with their village tradition. Sapoznick said it was something he will cherish and never forget for the rest of his life.

The village and his Lionel trains are over 60 years old and will always be a special memory of his father and family.

That’s why the Sapoznicks now call it the village within the Village.



