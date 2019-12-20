After deliberating several hours Wednesday night, a Jefferson County Circuit Court jury found a Pine Bluff man guilty of murder in the death of another man in 2018.

Antonio Bailey, 24, had been charged with capital murder in the April 26 death of Patrick McKenzie, 29, whose body was found lying on the south bank of Lake Saracen and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the State Medical Examiner’s Office, the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The jury found Bailey guilty of the lesser offense of second-degree murder and sentenced him to 30 years in prison. They also found him guilty of using a firearm in the commission of the crime and sentenced him to an additional 15 years, which will be served consecutively or after the murder sentence for a total of 45 years.

Bailey had pleaded not guilty and testified that he killed McKenzie in self-defense after McKenzie tried to rob him.

McKenzie’s body was found after Officer Natalie McCool was sent to 707 W. Pullen St., and at the scene, McCool located a witness who said he was with McKenzie and Bailey as they walked near the lake area and said Bailey asked them to help him look for his money he lost near the lake. The witness went on to say that an altercation broke out between Bailey and McKenzie and Bailey fired shots at McKenzie, who was hit in the right shoulder.

According to police, McKenzie and Bailey fought near the water and Bailey held McKenzie’s head under the water until he lost consciousness. Bailey then ran to a business at 707 W. Pullen St., and entered through the back door. He was arrested inside after the owner gave officers permission to enter the business. Bailey was wearing only his underwear.

Deputy Prosecutor’s Cymber Tadlock and Holden Raines represented the state during the three-day trial which began Monday in First Division Circuit Court with Judge Alex Guynn presiding. Bailey was represented by Little Rock attorney Bill James.

Bailey will have to serve half of his sentence or 22 and-a-half years but could reduce that to one quarter or just over 11 years if he earns the maximum amount of good time available.