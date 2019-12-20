A Fort Smith man has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for making child pornography.

Jay Don Gifford, 26, was sentenced on one count of production of child pornography and one count of offense by a sex offender. Gifford allegedly took explicit footage of two minors, according to court records.

Authorities in October 2018 first identified Gifford as suspect after the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that 90 possible child pornography files were uploaded to Dropbox. The following investigation revealed Gifford, a sex offender, was the person who uploaded the files. Gifford later told authorities in interviews that he took explicit photos and videos of the minors, according to a Western District of Arkansas news release.

Gifford was indicted in February 2019 and entered guilty pleas for both charges in August 2019.

Homeland Security and Arkansas State Police investigated the case.