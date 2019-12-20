Several agencies will be closed in observance of Christmas.

County, city offices

Jefferson County Courthouse and related offices — closed Monday through Thursday, Dec. 23-26.

Pine Bluff City Hall — closed Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 23-25.

White Hall City Hall — closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

Altheimer City Hall — closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

State government

Arkansas State offices — closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

Other agencies

Waste Management — closed Wednesday, Dec. 25.

Liberty Utilities — closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas — The agency’s main office, the Strachota Senior Center and SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25. SEAT will be transporting dialysis and cancer patients on those days.

Pine Bluff Commercial — offices closing at noon Tuesday, Dec. 24, through Wednesday, Dec. 25.