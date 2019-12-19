Today is the final day to support Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, the 2019 Times Record Christmas Card recipient, and have a donor's name appear in the Dec. 24 newspaper.

Manes & Miracles provides equine-assisted therapy services to many people in the River Valley, but the nonprofit organization has a waiting list of over 75 people with disabilities who could benefit from therapy with horses.

Help from the public is needed to build a fence, estimated at $18,000, around property at Chaffee Crossing donated by the Cabaness family. As of Wednesday, the 2019 Christmas Card series has raised $8,974.

As noted by Jodi Kusturin, a licensed physical therapist and executive director of Manes & Miracles at Chaffee Crossing, a horse is the only animal that moves most similar to a human and can provide people with disabilities the therapeutic movement needed to improve core muscles.

“Our pelvis has the same three dimensional pattern, and so the movement of the horse is very important in equine-assisted therapy," Kusturin explains.

Kusturin has seen many times how a rider in therapy will show improvement in posture, muscle control, sensory motor skills, balance and more because of the movement of the horse helping the rider strengthen the patient’s core muscles.

Take Haddon Minor for example. Minor is an 8-year-old boy with autism. His mom, Amanda Minor, said he has many characteristics often associated with autism — lower muscle tone, seeks sensory input, struggles with social connections and communication difficulties — but has made significant progress in just four months with the program.

Minor said the family used different forms of horse riding therapy — mostly focusing on social and speech therapy — and when Haddon’s former instructor moved out of the area, they decided to try the Manes & Miracles “hippotherapy” program.

According to a journal article shared by the National Institutes of Health, hippotherapy has been favorable for sensory, musculoskeletal, vestibular, limbic and ocular systems.

When used as physical therapy, hippotherapy can provide balance, muscle control and postural improvements in patients, because back-supporting muscles are developed through the motion of horseback riding. Patients may also experience improved fine motor control, coordination and sensory processing.

Robin DeLay, a manager with Manes & Miracles, says the children's reactions are worth the work.

"The whole demeanor changes with the children," she said. "It's the smiles on their faces and more. Some of the kids aren't verbal, but you can see their bodies relax or conform to the horse.

"You can see the kids are happy while they're on the horse," DeLay added. "It's nice to see horses be such a unique tool to help children with special needs. It just makes my day."

"We only own one horse; the other horses are owned by people who are leasing them to us at no charge," she said. "We are always taking referrals for horses, and they have to be a good size — 15 to 16 hands tall. Horses need to be at least age 8 and have had a previous job."

Kusturin admitted that caring for horses is "a challenge," especially considering Manes & Miracles operates on what she described as a limited budget.

"We have a volunteer coordinator and volunteer assistants who are helping us train and feed the horses," she said. "One horse got sick and had to go to the vet in Oklahoma. We are grateful for those people helping."

Educating the public and raising money for Manes & Miracles continue to be priorities for Kusturin.

"The feedback we've heard from the community has been great; it's exciting," Kusturin said. "People receiving knowledge about Manes & Miracles have been helpful, and they are learning more about the benefits from Manes & Miracles from a parent's perspective.

"Even beyond the wonderful donation for the land by the Cabaness family, we are getting a lot of education to the community," she added. "I'm grateful for that."

Long-range plans for Manes & Miracles also include offering the “Hooves for Heroes” program, which will utilize horse riding and other methods to ease the stress felt by veterans.