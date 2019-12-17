Hackett city officials on Thursday will discuss the proposed interlocal agreement that would secure funds from Sebastian County municipalities that use the Sheriff's Office for 911 services.

County officials have proposed the interlocal agreement to pay for dispatch services lent by the Sheriff's Office to the cities of Hackett, Barling, Bonanza, Central City, Greenwood, Hartford, Huntington, Lavaca, Mansfield and Midland. The agreement would bring in and estimated $62,764 — roughly 10% of what the dispatch service currently spends to operate its dispatch center without reimbursement.

If the agreement goes forward, Hackett will have to pay $2,535 in the plan to retain non-emergency call services. County Judge David Hudson at a 911 board meeting Oct. 31 said the county could roll back non-emergency dispatch services to municipalities if the agreement doesn't go through.

Hackett city officials have expressed frustration with their proposed payment in the agreement. Huntington city officials have also taken issue with the proposed agreement — Mayor Gary Lawrence after the 911 meeting said Huntington "(doesn't) have a revenue stream like some cities have" to pay their share of the agreement.

But County Sheriff Hobe Runion said the agreement is necessary to fund the dispatch center — sheriff's dispatchers on average handle 165,000 calls for the 10 municipalities and unincorporated areas in the county.

"I know it’s not a popular thing to ask for money, but the bottom line is, we can’t continue to keep doing what we’re doing," Runion said.

Hackett City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hackett City Hall, 102 North Main St.