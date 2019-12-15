Editors note: This is the fourth installment in a series on poverty in Fort Smith.

"I'm so used to losing every single item I own."

It's the sentiment of Lisa Bichelmeyer, who now lives in transitional housing through Next Step Homeless Services after she decided to leave an abusive relationship 10 years ago. Bichelmeyer said she left her partner in Greenwood and came to Fort Smith — a place she knew little about at the time — because "being homeless was better" than living with him.

In Fort Smith, Bichelmeyer stayed at Salvation Army, boarding houses infested with roaches and a "slumlord place" she struggled to pay for. She eventually found stability at Community Rescue Mission and Next Step, which afforded her housing options.

But by the time Bichelmeyer had stable housing, she wasn't afraid of worse coming to worse.

"I could walk out of here today and be perfectly fine. It wouldn’t even affect me," she said.

Bichelmeyer's situation isn't unique in Fort Smith, researchers and relief workers say. Fort Smith Housing Authority in November had 588 residents in Sebastian County waiting to see if they qualified for rental assistance — a number representative of more than one third of the 1,653 county residents who received such assistance in that time frame.

When it comes to housing, Fort Smith residents in poverty — who make up about 25.8% of the city population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — are often forced to move themselves and sometimes their families from place to place as they're faced with expenses, relief workers say. Sometimes, they become homeless — people who stay at Hope Campus in Fort Smith often couldn't afford the rent they were paying before they sought shelter there, said Campus Director Chris Joannides.

Other times, they're met with transitional housing options that are full with people in similar situations as they are in. Community Rescue Mission has 16 units, while Next Step can support up to 60 people in their transitional housing program.

Community Rescue Mission Director Heather Sanders said she has to turn people away "every week" because she doesn't have enough room for them.

"The need is definitely there," said Housing Authority Director Mitch Minnick.

'They just can't afford market rates'

An estimated one of every four people in Fort Smith lives in poverty, but an even higher percentage in Sebastian County — of which Fort Smith holds more than two thirds of the population — struggles to pay rent.

Thirty percent of Sebastian County residents are housing cost burdened and 40% are renters, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition Out of Reach Report. A food insecurity walk conducted by Urban Institute in June 2019 in Sebastian County stated residents spend a "significant portion of their income" on housing and transportation.

Joannides said incomes in Fort Smith often don't make up for rent prices — Sebastian County's median income trails both the state and the country, according to American Community Security five-year estimates. He said he sees Urban Institute estimates play out at Hope Campus — especially in residents who are on disability, who he estimates comprise around 30% of his population.

"They just can’t afford market rates," Joannides said of these residents. "They’re making $700 a month, and they can’t find an apartment because apartments are $500 a month. That leaves $200 left over. They can’t make it on $200 a month, especially if they’re spending 31% on transportation. There’s a lot of moving parts."

But while some people struggle to make enough to afford rent, others are forced into poverty because of life scenarios. John Brooks, who said he could afford rent for his family when he was working, lost his job when he went to the hospital after he hurt his back.

Brooks and his family had two days left at a motel when Community Rescue Mission workers called and said they had an opening for them. He had called them three days earlier, but there were no openings at that time.

"I’ve got a wife and three kids," Brooks said. "I can’t be homeless."

Brooks said he has taken classes in Future Fit, a program established between the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and University of Arkansas Fort Smith. He said he plans to get a manufacturing job once he graduates.

But even if the provider of a home is able to work, a difficult housing situation can sometimes hinder his or her ability to do so, Sanders said. She said Fort Smith residents in difficult housing situations often don't have the documentation needed to obtain a job.

"When you’re living in poverty and you’re living house to house, do you think you’re carrying around a fireproof safe to carry your documents in? No, they get lost. They don’t think about those simple things," she said.

The family effect

Parents may be the ones struggling to pay the rent for everyone in their homes, but the effects are often seen throughout their families.

Fort Smith School District Homeless Liaison Jeanne Carroll said Fort Smith Public Schools said she regularly talks to families in inconsistent housing situations whose children are going to school. This dynamic impacts other areas of poverty like food access, she said.

"You’ve got families who are living doubled up, so sometimes there are situations where they’re not allowed to use their kitchen, or they may argue over whose SNAP bought that food," Carroll said.

Next Step Director Sharon Chapman said families "in particular" are driven to difficult housing situations because of economic factors.

One Fort Smith resident who immediately noticed this effect is Community Rescue Mission Resident Regina Luster, who has struggled to find work because she is blind. Luster has a son at Northside High School who is involved in several extracurricular activities including choir and Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

"I was kind of afraid going into a homeless shelter, having my son having to deal with these changes," she said.

Brooks also said he feels the effects of inconsistent housing in his family life, particularly when it comes to providing for his family. He said he's had to reach out to SNAP providers in Benton County because Sebastian County is overloaded.

"I can’t get ahold of nobody. We haven’t gotten food stamps in two weeks," he said. "A lot of times, your kids go to bed hungry."

Sanders said there is a significant housing need in Fort Smith for single fathers of families. Community Rescue Mission is the only transitional housing organization in the city that houses these family units, she said.

But the need persists even outside this structure.

"We almost always have a wait list for our single-family houses," said Chapman.

A stop-gap, a permanent solution

At least one nonprofit director believes more transitional housing would yield positive results.

Next Step in 2018 had 188 people in its transitional housing program. The program had a 69% success rate, according to Chapman. From a resident's standpoint, Bichelmeyer agreed — people on the cusp of homelessness need more places to stay, she said.

But Chapman also said permanent housing needs to be addressed for the impoverished — especially those who are recovering from poor life decisions.

"There’s a lack of good, affordable housing — good, drug-free housing. Housing for people who want to be drug-free and want to live in a situation that’s safe and has decent conditions," Chapman said.

"If you’re homeless, you need a home, but they have to be affordable," Joannides said.

The lack of transitional housing in Fort Smith also creates difficulties for people trying to keep themselves and possibly their families out of homelessness, Minnick said. He and Chapman said funding for this type of housing is always the deciding factor in construction — three of the four homes the Housing Authority constructed in partnership with Next Step were from community development block grants.

But Minnick believes this kind of housing will pay off in the long run if community leaders can secure the funds for it.

"Chris is graduating people out of (Hope Campus), and they’re receiving one of our vouchers because they qualify for it, they found a place, they can do that, but I feel like their chances of success would be greatly enhanced if there were more opportunities for that stop-gap type of housing," Minnick said.