Ronald Schiro, 76, of Hot Springs Village, passed away Dec. 10, 2019 in Hot Springs, Ark.

Ronald was born April 18, 1943 to Joe and Irene Schiro in Chicago, Ill. Ronald enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Veronica; children, Ronald Jr. Schiro (Victoria), and Nancy Martella; grandchildren, Jacob and Noah Martella, and Hannah Schiro.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. Funeral arrangements entrusted to CedarVale Funeral Home in Hot Springs Village.