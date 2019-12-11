The Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident involving Pine Bluff Police officers that occurred Saturday.

Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter made the request after receiving details about the incident, which began in the area of 6th Avenue and Peach Street and following a high speed chase, ended at the 28th Street overpass.

The driver of the vehicle being chased, later identified as Javis Curlee, 31, made his initial court appearance Monday in Pine Bluff District Court and Judge John Kearney set a $100,000 cash only bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Curlee with theft by receiving, felony fleeing, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon. The Department of Community Corrections has also listed him as an absconder and placed a hold on him.

In a lengthy probable cause affidavit, Detective Brandon Greene reported that Sgt. Joe Anderson was in the area of 6th Avenue and Peach Street about 1:43 p.m. when a red Chevrolet Silverado driven by Curlee almost struck Anderson’s vehicle, then fled the scene.

Detective Jeremy Crosby and Officer Charles Clark, who was in full police uniform, were in the area attempted to stop the truck and Curlee drove onto the sidewalk at 6th Avenue and Blake Street to avoid Clark. Crosby got behind Curlee’s vehicle in his police unit and tried to conduct a traffic stop by activating his lights and siren but Curlee refused to stop.

Curlee drove around multiple vehicles that were stopped at the red light at Blake Street and the Martha Mitchell Expressway, then the vehicle he was driving reached speeds of up to 65 miles per hour, then cut across the grass median at I530 and drove into oncoming traffic. He refused to stop and continued to disregard multiple traffic control devices and nearly cause multiple wrecks before officers were able to disable the truck and take Curlee into custody.

Greene reported that while he was at the scene, he was approached by an individual who said he was the owner of the truck and had reported it stolen. That person showed Greene the vehicle identification number which matched the one on the truck, and Greene located both the incident report and the stolen vehicle report.

During a search of the truck before it was released to the owner, officers found a .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol beside the driver’s seat and a sawed-off shotgun behind the driver’s seat.

Greene attempted to interview Curlee Sunday but after Curlee said he understood his rights, he asked for an attorney.

Records at he prosecutor’s office showed that a charge of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms is pending against Curlee.

Per policy, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.