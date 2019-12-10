The Architectural Control Committee met Thursday, Dec. 5 and, with ample discussion, approved 5 and scheduled 2 for email consideration later the same day.

Permits considered:

• 3 Sergio Drive – new home, approved, with requirement that owner provide colors of brick, and roof before permit is issued;

• 5 Celestial Lane – Boat/swim dock, approved;

• 8 Adoracion Way – Boat-slip cover, granted variance for boat-slip cover;

• 8 Adoracion Way – Cover over slab at side of house, denied as submitted;

• 12 Quieto Trace – Rework front landscape, approved;

• 18 Caribe Place – New home, approved;

• 144 Elcano Drive – Landscape new home, scheduled for consideration by email; results not available by press deadline;

• 32 Mano Way – New home, scheduled for consideration by email; results not available by press deadline.

The sole guest asked the committee for clarification about easements, especially regarding ownership of the land and who is responsible for maintenance of easements. The response, that the property owner is responsible for the maintenance of easements, that Cooper Communities Inc. has the right to enter and use the easement property solely for its intended purpose, such as utilities. Additional discussion concerned road rights-of-way.

Stephanie Heffer, Property Owners’ Association staff liaison to the committee, announced that Charlie Brown, currently in the recreation department, would transfer to her division and would be active in compliance issues.



Heffer also informed the committee that there would be a flurry of new home permit requests through December, as builders took advantage of the time before the new-home fee increase took effect in January. Fees for providing the necessary infrastructure connections to water, sewer and tanks by the POA staff were increased to more closely match the costs involved.



Also discussed was the reclassification of a Pacifica area subdivision from single-family townhome status to a regular neighborhood upon petition of the current homeowners to CCI. The neighborhood lots will be reconfigured and re-platted as single-family lots.



The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome.



