The Fort Smith Board of Directors has canceled its Tuesday study session for unspecified reasons.

According to a press release from Sherri Gard, the board will not meet at noon Tuesday. No details were given for the cancellation, but At-large Director Robyn Dawson said at the Nov. 22 budget hearing she would be out of town

The next regular board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17. It will be held at the Fort Smith Public Schools Service Center, Building B. This is the last meeting of the year.

City Administrator Carl Geffken and Internal Auditor Tracy Shockley will undergo their annual performance reviews at this meeting.

City offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas.