A man currently on probation was arrested Wednesday after a handgun was found in his residence.

Michael Marshall, 34, told police his son had found the gun when he was in town and he was going to get rid of it until he started getting threats from his neighbors.

Pine Bluff Police Detective Sgt. Michael Roberts reported that Arkansas Community Corrections officers went to Marshall’s residence in the 5500 block of Cheatham Street to conduct a home visit and found the gun, a .380-caliber in a closet.

When Marshall was questioned, he said he had received threats because he is a registered sex offender and notifications to that effect had been passed out to neighbors. He said he knew having the gun was wrong but said he did not want anything to happen to him or to his girlfriend.

On Friday, Pine Bluff District Judge John Kearney set a $25,000 bond for Marshall after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge him with felon in possession of a firearm.