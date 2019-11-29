Cutline: Mayor Washington poses for photos with JATCC students

On Oct. 30, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington visit Southeast Arkansas College to speak with the students of Jefferson Area Technical Career Center whose facility is located on SEARK campus. JATCC is an entity of Arkansas River Education Services Coop, Director, Cathi Swan and Regional Education Director, Kurwin White.

SEARK College and JATCC have joined together to enable students to accrue concurrent college credits while attending high school grades 10th -12th. The courses that are offered are Computer Information Systems Technology, Criminal Justice, Medical Assisting, Nursing Assistant, Emergency Medical Responder, Welding, and Industrial Technology.

Mayor Washington encouraged the students to dream, think big, and use their talents towards what they would like to be in life and they would never feel like they are working because of the gifted talent that has been developed.

She mentioned her position as Mayor and wanting to make a difference in the city of Pine Bluff by introducing the new line of jobs ahead and housing projects that will be provided for the future of students in their careers and needing places to live in the heart of Pine Bluff. She also emphasized even though she is Mayor, she will always be a teacher and love students and having an education in Pine Bluff is just as good as any other college out of state or outside the city.

Mayor Washington also encouraged students to stay away from drugs and do not have peers that indulged in drugs. She also asked the students what they are looking for or wanting for the City of Pine Bluff. The majority of the students would like to see the Pines Mall reestablished with more upscale stores and restaurant’s to be added. The other thing was for the community roller skate rink to be expanded into an ice rink. The Mayor mentioned she would take these questions and ideas into consideration.

A spokeswoman said “On behalf of JATCC, we are very thankful to Mayor Washington for taking the time to come and visit and speaking with our students. Mayor Washington was very inspirational to our students and we are looking forward to a positive outcome for greater education and careers in the city of Pine Bluff.”