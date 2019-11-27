The Fort Smith Museum of History Board of Directors announced the selection of a new director on Tuesday.

After a search taking place over several months, the executive committee recommended at the regular November meeting on Thursday the selection of Caroline Speir to be the next director for the museum.

Speir has been employed by the museum since 2008. Prior to being selected as director, she served as historical interpreter and most recently as exhibit designer for the museum.

“The board is very excited to move forward with Caroline as our new director,” Jerry Dean, museum board president, said in a news release. “She has a heart for the museum and the Fort Smith community as well as an understanding of where the board wants to go in the future."

Speir, a native of Fort Smith, is scheduled to complete a bachelor's degree in history/public history in May of 2020. She plans to continue her education subsequent to graduating from UAFS.

Among Speir's many accomplishments at the museum is the procurement of the Samuel Seymour watercolor that was displayed during the city’s bicentennial. She also served as the museum’s representative on the bicentennial committee.

Speir, a news release noted, has been instrumental in several significant exhibits displayed at the museum, including “The Divergent Path: Women in Arkansas History”, “Roots, Rhythm and Rock: Music That Moved Fort Smith" and “Art by the People, For the People”. She has also published several articles related to Fort Smith history.

“The Board of Trustees welcome Caroline to her new role,” added Dean. “We are excited to move forward with new technologies, exhibits and programs.”

The interim director since July has been Chuck Girard.

“We are delighted that Caroline has been chosen as Director to lead the Fort Smith Museum of History. Her expertise and knowledge of museum operations will make the management transition process a seamless procedure,” said Girard. “She is an invaluable asset and will do an excellent job."

Speir also has a unique history of her own as the granddaughter of a former Fort Smith mayor and the niece of a former director of the museum.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter,” says Speir. “I am ready to work with the staff and the board to see what great things the future holds for the Museum,” added Speir.

Speir will begin her official duties Monday. The board plans a “Meet the Director” reception in the near future for museum members and the community.

The board of trustees expressed thanks to Girard for his help and guidance as interim director following the departure of former Executive Director Leisa Gramlich in July.

“I want to express my thanks to the board and museum staff for allowing me to temporarily lead the museum during this transition time,” Girard stated. “It has been an honor to serve in this capacity and I will continue to serve as a member of the board and endowment committee to help the museum succeed,” he added.