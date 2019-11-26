Fort Smith personnel are continuously assessing electrical repairs in parks following the 500-year Arkansas River flood in May.

Parks Director Doug Reinert at a Central Business Improvement District meeting Nov. 19 admitted to discovering more flood damage to the electrical systems in Fort Smith parks on the Arkansas River than expected. Because of this, the cost of repairs to the parks is constantly being reassessed, he said.

Reinert at the meeting did not give a damage cost estimate for electricity in the parks because he did not want to quote an amount that would change. The ongoing costs are added to the initial estimated $80,000 damage cost.

"We’ve had electrical engineers go through, and they keep finding one more thing that says, 'Well, this has got to go into that cost,' so they’re actually figuring out all the components and then they have to get costs," Reinert said.

This cost doesn't include irrigation and landscaping, which Reinert said was also impacted by the flood. It also doesn't include Fort Smith Park on the north side of town or the Riverfront Amphitheater.

Because of the impact the flood had on the parks, city personnel in their repairs are also determining if they should place electrical and other equipment higher up the flood plain.

"Is there a possibility of having another 500-year flood event next year? You still can. It’s pretty unpredictable. That’s what we’re trying to do, is knowing when we repair it, do whatever we can to mitigate some of these damages," Reinert said.

Reinert said FEMA consultants have been in Fort Smith assessing flood damage to the parks system.