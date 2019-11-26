By LEWIS DELAVAN

Staff writer



Interested in serving on the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association board of directors?

Last Wednesday the board approved the 2020 board election calendar and application for board candidacy.

Here’s a summary:

• Board applications must be submitted to the corporate secretary’s office by Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

• Draw for ballot position at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 in the corporate secretary’s office.

• Ballots mailed on Friday, Feb. 28.

• Ballots returned at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18.

• Election date is Thursday, March 19.

• New board members seated at conclusion of regular board meeting Wednesday, April 15.

Property owners must be a member in good standing to cast a vote or serve.

Application for candidacy and supporting documents will be available starting Dec. 2 at www.explore thevillage.com, or in the POA office building.

Election materials in the packet for members include:

• Board of directors election calendar

• Board of directors candidacy application

• Letter to applicants with bullet points of governing documents and website link

• Advertising agreement

Board election terms will follow “Bylaws Article VII, Section 3 Term of Office.”