The Architectural Control Committee met Thursday, Nov. 7 and considered 36 permits, approving 28, holding 3 for email approval after the meeting, and denying 6. Detailed information on some permits and disposition of the permits placed on hold were not available by press deadline.

Permits considered:

• 2 Coronado Drive – storage shed, placed on hold for email approval, decision not available by press deadline

• 3 Gandesa Way – remodel deck and add cover, approved

• 3 Panorama Drive – new home landscaping, approved; tree plan was already approved; needs foundation plants in back yard in accordance with landscape calculation sheet

• 4 Jardin Trace – enclose deck, approved

• 5 Brujo Lane – in-home business Doggy Day Care, approved as a non-kennel facility as a variance to Protective Covenant 10.4.4, for overnight care for 2 dogs maximum.

• 6 Resplandor Circle – cut trees, approved to remove hickory trees.

• 6 Recoso Drive – new home landscape, approved

• 7 Disfrutar Lane – swim platform, approved

• 8 Adoracion Way – seawall, sidewalk, and Cooper Communities, Inc. release, has received CCI release, but awaiting pin locations (Heffer to send), decision not available by press deadline

• 8 Asombroso Lane – fence, denied, fence location is in setback and requires new application

• 11 Cuerda Way – replace retaining wall, approved

• 11 Gloria Drive – new home landscaping, approved

• 12 Bosque Place – front entry remodel, approved

• 12 Carpintero Way – revised landscape, final decision and specific restrictions not available by press deadline

• 12 Valencia Way – storage area, approved

• 16 Bosque Way – new home landscaping, approved

• 16 Fiero Lane – revised landscape plan, approved; additional trees must be 2-inches minimum diameter “at breast height”

• 20 Manso Way – new home, approved, lake lot requires seawall or riprap

• 20 Vereda Lane – seawall, denied, requires revised drawing and release from Cooper Communities, Inc.

• 21 Maravilla Way – landscape new home, denied as submitted; requires revised drawing and needs trees and foundation plants

• 24 Alabanza Lane – new home, approved

• 27 Costa del Lago Lane – change boat dock to stationary, approved

• 28 Manzanares Drive – new home landscaping, approved

• 31 Altiplano Circle – new home, approved

• 33 Bargus Way – boat dock, approved

• 34 Fiero Lane – new home, approved

• 38 Alicante Way – greenhouse, denied; requires a lot-fill calculation

• 44 San Sebastian Drive – storage shed, approved

• 44 Sonora Way – enclose carport, approved

• 48 Entrada Way – covered addition, approved; requires railings and stairs be brought up to code

• 51 Rocoso Drive – cut trees, approved

• 55 Bargus Way – boat dock, denied, per Protective Covenant 9.7.4.f.ii, foam on floating dock must be encapsulated

• 70 Gancho Way – enclose carport, to look at and email, decision not available at press deadline

• 75 Tiburon Way – relocate boat docks, approved; with maximum 28-foot extension into lake

• 196 Elcano Drive – fence, denied as submitted due to setback encroachment, see Protective Covenant 9.10.5

• 480 Ponce de Leon Drive – temporary trailer, approved for 6 months, expiration date of trailer is same as completion date for construction of marina building, April 17, 2020

The committee discussed the requirement that landscaping entities engaging in landscape planting or application of insecticides be licensed. Scheduling a meeting with landscape vendors about the licensing requirement was discussed.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.



