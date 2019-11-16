It might seem like the city is dragging its feet to repair water leaks, but the Utilities Department says it has crews working every day to address the problem.

Interim Department Director Lance McAvoy said new procedures are now in place to speed up the process, including repurposing a van into a “part running” vehicle. This allows field crews to call the department if a part is needed instead of packing everything up and going to the maintenance facility for one item.

Repairs are also being made in clusters now. For example, crews will look at the geographic information system to see if other leaks are nearby — no matter what number they are on the list — to fix them at the same time.

“That’s a much more efficient use of fuel, assets and personnel. Why not close that road one time, unload the equipment one time, and fix all the leaks?” McAvoy said. “And as a citizen of Fort Smith, if I have a leak and the person across the street has a leak and you fix theirs but you left mine, I’m going to be pissed off.”

The processes were implemented in October and nearly doubled the number of leaks repaired and new lines installed, a total of 116, during the month compared to the 64 in September.

Seventy-three projects in October were leak repairs, and 48 were from the backlog of roughly 700.

It was noted that water leaks on the city’s side of the meter, which are being repaired, will not impact a resident’s utility bill.

“Are we comfortable with this — kind of where we’re at? I feel a little frustrated,” said At-large Director Neal Martin. “Should the expectation be (that) we’re further along?”

McAvoy said the department thought the leaks would be fixed by June 2020 but they won’t be.

In January, former Utilities Director Jerry Walters expected the equipment to be purchased and received by August. It would take two months to hire and train new employees. Then, it would take eight months to fix the leaks.

The equipment was not ordered until August and has yet to be received. Crews are currently sharing what is available.

McAvoy said there have been setbacks in hiring employees who can focus solely on the leaks, because as new hires come in, there is often someone else leaving.

This means neither personnel nor equipment can be dedicated to leak repair until the department has proper staffing and machinery.

“We do have crews working seven days a week right now, trying to get caught up,” McAvoy said.

Leak tracker

There was previously a suggestion to have an online system with the leaks and their scheduled repair date.

“At least we’d be able to give them an idea that we know about it, it’s on the list and it’s going to get done,” Martin said. “Right now they have no idea. They just know they’ve called it in three times and nothing’s been done.”

City Administrator Carl Geffken said there are challenges with that. First, one leak can be scheduled for repair in one month but emergency leaks occur and push it back on the priority list.

Emergency leaks can damage property and cause significant safety hazards. Water trickling down the street, McAvoy said, is important but will not take precedence over a gushing leak.

There is also the issue of having IT personnel available to create a leak tracker and constantly update it with information, Geffken said. Information and Technology Services Director Russell Gibson previously said the department has been significantly understaffed for roughly a year.

“They just see the lack of the leak getting fixed as the board allowing the department to waste money,” Martin said.

McAvoy said the department still welcomes calls, even if they're repeats. He said the department can check and make sure what was a small trickle has not become an emergency.

And though the process has been slower than expected and may continue for another 18 months, McAvoy assured the board his teams are working. Many are giving up time to rest and spend time with family to work on these.

“I will say the citizens are tremendously appreciative when they are fixed,” Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton said. “I get really positive comments about the city when the fix gets there.”