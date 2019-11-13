Headline: Quilter’s Guild sets meeting

The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild will meet this month at Trinity Lutheran Church at Tuesday, Nov. 19. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and guests are always welcome.

Show-and-tell, along with fat quarter and door prize drawings will be held after the business meeting.

Members with a birthday during the month of November 2019 are asked to bring a door prize, which should be related to quilting or sewing. Door prizes are given out at the end of the meeting and all winners must be present. Members are reminded that the guild is continuing to collect items for the local food pantries.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a fat quarter (18 by 22 inches) of 100 percent cotton. Christmas Prints is the color choice for November but at any time, white, white-on-white or beige or beige-on-beige fabric is acceptable.

The Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild has an annual membership fee of $20. Anyone interested in learning the art of quilt making is welcome to come, visit and become a member, according to a club spokesman. Membership is open to all who are interested in quilting, no prior experience is needed.

The purpose of the Pine Bluff Quilter’s Guild is to insure the continuity of the craft by teaching the techniques of quilting, and to encourage, and promote an interest in quilting to the public. “Come and join us, what you don’t know about quilting, we can teach and what you know about quilting, we can learn.” A guild spokesman said.