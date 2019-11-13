A Pizza Hut delivery driver reportedly had a gun pointed at him on Thursday night.

The driver told police he was delivering pizza around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Hardscrabble Way and a man was walking down the road. When he let the man pass him, the man walked toward the delivery driver's car, pulled out a gun and pointed it at him, according to the incident report.

The man was about about 5-foot-8 and 220 pounds, the driver said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department at (479) 709-5100.