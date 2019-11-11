The Pine Bluff - John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Oct. 15 at Pine Bluff Country Club.

Sharon Wyatt introduced Darrell Over, president of the Bayou Bartholomew Division of the Sons of the American Revolution. Over is a veteran who served in the war with Iraq.

He spoke to the group about his organization’s efforts to recruit new members, and asked the assistance of DAR members in identifying prospective applicants, according to a news release.

Program chairwoman Helen Campbell introduced a speaker, KarLynn Roberts.

Roberts discussed the last surviving U. S. veteran of World War I, Frank Woodrow Buckles.

“Buckles was born Feb. 1, 1901, and died on Feb. 27, 2011, at the age of 110 years old,” according to the presentation. “He joined the Army in 1917, and was involved in many important battles of the war. After the war, he continued working for veterans’ causes for the rest of his life. He was instrumental in getting the World War I memorial refurbished in Washington, D.C.”

Also during the DAR meeting, Regent Carolyn DeVos led the members in the DAR Ritual, assisted by Chaplain Cary Swanson. Betty Coles led the members in the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.

The America’s Creed was led by Lela R. Murray. The singing of the National Anthem was led by KarLynn Roberts and the salute to the Arkansas Flag was led by Rita Cash.

Donna Davis encouraged members to record their volunteer hours on the DAR website so that they can be counted toward the Service to American hours. Barrie Hardin, registrar, reported on several new member applications.

DeVos reminded members of the luncheon honoring State Regent Junelle Mungno, which will be held Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pine Bluff Country Club. Members are asked to bring women’s socks to be donated for homeless women veterans in Mungno’s honor, who is a veteran.

DeVos displayed a certificate proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23, 2019, as “Constitution Week,” presented to the Chapter by Mayor Shirley Washington.

Several upcoming events were discussed, including the Wounded Warrior Deer Hunt at the Pine Bluff Arsenal on Dec. 1.

The benediction was given by Swanson and the meeting was adjourned by DeVos.