Children from the First Presbyterian Church Day School visited the Jefferson County Extension Service Garden to help Extension agents and master gardeners plant and harvest pumpkins.

During the first visit to the garden, the participants learned how to plant pumpkins. Participants learned that spacing and depth of planting is very important for any crop to grow, according to a news release.

“Vining pumpkins require a minimum of 50 to 100 square feet per hill. Planting depth is 1 inch deep with 4 to 5 seeds per hill. After 100 days of growing the participants returned to harvest their pumpkins,” according to the release.

Twenty two pumpkins were harvested weighing 103 pounds.

“Pumpkins can be harvested whenever they are a deep, solid color (most varieties are orange) and the rind is hard. When harvesting pumpkins, cut them from vines carefully, leaving 4 to 5 inches of stem attached,” according to the release.

Details: Kurt Beaty, agent, Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, 870-534-1033.

