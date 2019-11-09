A Pine Bluff woman was arrested Thursday night after she fled from police while carrying a bag of suspected marijuana.

Police say Krystal Stribling, 33, was a passenger in a car that Violent Crimes Unit Officer Kevin Collins saw turn south on Southern Pines Drive off west 46th Avenue without using a turn signal.

Collins conducted a traffic stop at 47th Avenue and Southern Pines Drive and the male driver of the car turned into a driveway in the 2500 block of West 47th Avenue.

Vice and Narcotics Detective Jarrell Johnson reported that Collins detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and ordered the male driver, and Stribling, who was a passenger out of the vehicle. Sheriff’s Sgt. Courtney Kelly arrived at the scene to assist and the officers found a large bottle of cough syrup in the passenger seat when Stribling got out.

She was reportedly standing in the driveway of the residence near a bush and officers reportedly saw her taking clear plastic bags out of her clothing and dropping them near the bush.One of the bags contained three pills suspected of being Ecstasy and three bags contained a green vegetable substance believed to be marijuana. Stribling took one of the bags of suspected marijuana and took off running but stopped after one of the officers threatened to use a tazer. She had slipped out of her handcuffs before taking off running.

A digital scale was found in the front console.

Johnson reported that the pills tested positive for MDMA while the vegetable substance tested positive for marijuana and weighed a total of 51 grams. The drugs will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for analysis.

On Friday. Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set a $10,000 bond for Stribling after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge her with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.