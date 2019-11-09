Headline: bond set for convicted felon arrested after gun found

Byline: By Ray King of The Commercial Staff

A $25,000 bond was set Friday for a Pine Bluff man previously convicted of a felony who was arrested after police found a gun in the vehicle the man was driving.

Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth set the bond after ruling prosecutors have probable cause to charge Torick Hampton, 21, with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Detective Sgt. Derric Neal said in a probable cause affidavit that police responded to a reported disturbance at the Circle-N at 28th Avenue and Holly Street Wednesday that involved occupants of a white SUV.

When officers approached the vehicle, they reported the odor of burnt marijuana and ordered the occupants out. They located a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and a Glock nine-millimeter semi-automatic handgun with a round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the clip at the back of the drivers seat.

A records check showed that Hampton had a prior felony conviction for forgery in 2017.

Neal reported that when he questioned Hampton, he said that the gun was his and he had it for protection. He also said he knew he wasn’t supposed to have it.