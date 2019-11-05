A special election to fill the vacant Arkansas House District 22 seat formerly held by Mickey Gates will be March 3, the same day as the state’s 2020 preferential primaries and nonpartisan general election, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners’ Association governmental affairs committee heard last Friday.

District 22 includes most of Hot Springs Village, and parts of Garland and Saline counties. The seat became vacant Oct. 11 when the House voted 88-4 to expel Gates, R-Hot Springs, for failure to pay state income taxes. He pleaded nolo contendere in a plea deal earlier this year.

Gates refused calls from Republicans and Democrats to step down. Setting the Oct. 11 vote was Speaker of House Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.

“With an overwhelming vote of 88-4, Gates became only the third legislator to be expelled,” GAC member Jerry Yeric told the GAC in his November report. “The last time a member was expelled from the House was in 1837, prior to the adoption of the state’s current constitution in 1874.”

In the 1837 expulsion, Arkansas’ first House speaker, John Wilson of Clark County was expelled after fatally stabbing Rep. J.J. Anthony of Randolph County on the House floor during a debate over wolf-scalp legislation, according to Ouachita Baptist University archives.

The Virginia native operated a mill north of Blakelytown, on land that is now part of OBU. Blakelytown later was re-named as Arkadelphia. Anthony died instantly from the stabbing. Wilson was acquitted, but was later ousted from the House. Anthony apparently pulled his knife first and cut first, severely injuring Wilson's hand.

Yeric said several have announced an intention to seek the District 22 seat.

Two elections for the vacant District 22 House seat will be held March 3, one to fill the remainder of the lawmaker’s third term and one for party nominations to run for the 2021-22 term next November.

Electrician and businessman Richard McGrew, who represents the Mountain Pine area on the Garland County Quorum Court, has announced, Yeric said.

“Jack Wells and Richard Midkiff have also indicated that they too, intend to run,” Yeric said. “Don Pierce, who was the first to announce, is withdrawing from the District 22 race because of health reasons.”

All four are Republicans. Pierce sought the District 22 nomination in 2018.

Democratic, Libertarian and Republican primaries will be held March 3.

Gates reportedly plans to run again but could face an obstacle: a law passed this year that prevents those who have been convicted or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony from running for the General Assembly, Yeric told the GAC.

“Gates has argued that Act 894 of 2019, which he voted for, is unconstitutional, and he has hinted at a court challenge,” Yeric said.

In an interview after his plea, Gates told the Voice he had been paying taxes through payroll withholding, both on his business income and House pay. He said then that pleading nolo contendere was in the best interest of his family and constituents.

During expulsion debate, Gates admitted to making mistakes, according to an article in Arkansas Talk Business & Politics. “I am a flawed individual,” Gates told the House, Talk Business & Politics reported. “At 59, I still make bad decisions.”

In Shepherd’s resolution, he said that under Article 5, Section 12 of the Arkansas Constitution, each chamber of the General Assembly has the power to expel or discipline a member with the concurrence of a two-thirds vote by the body.

Shepherd’s resolution said by pleading nolo contendere to a single felony charge of violating state law for failure to pay or file a tax return, Gates violated the public trust.

During debate, Gates told House members a nolo contendere plea differs from a guilty plea. “I stand before you today an innocent man,” Gates said before the vote.

Both Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge previously had called for Gates to resign. All are Republicans.

“It is unacceptable for a public official, particularly a state legislator, to continue to hold office after being found guilty of a criminal violation of our tax laws. He should resign or be removed from office,” Hutchinson said after Gates’ plea.

Gates was serving his second term in the Arkansas House, where he was a member of the House Education Committee and the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committees.

Last summer, after Gates surrendered to the Arkansas State Police for “willfully” failing to file tax returns, Shepherd suspended the Hot Springs Republican from all House leadership and select committee positions and responsibilities.

Gates served as a Garland County justice of the peace from 1994 to 2014.

In a release, Rutledge said the House acted properly. “The House of Representatives rightfully removed Gates today because he selfishly chose to put his colleagues and Arkansans through this costly spectacle instead of immediately resigning. Gates lived on the taxpayers’ dime and violated their trust by not properly paying taxes, and therefore, he should never hold another public office,” Rutledge said.